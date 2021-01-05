Logan Paul 2017 vs Logan Paul 2020: An eccentric party-boy comes of age

Logan Paul recently talked about his 2017 version on Instagram, saying he detests how he was.

Through the early years of his remarkable YouTube career, Logan Paul got into several terrible controversies that made him one of the most hated personalities around. His “suicide forest” controversy still gets talked about and is comprehensively the worst of his career.

Initially, Logan Paul was mostly known for the comedy videos he posted on Vine and his eccentric behavior. Through the years, though, the 25-year-old seems to have come of age, now looking at his former self with lots of regret.

Logan Paul regrets his 2017 self, calls him “intolerable”

In the Instagram story below, Logan Paul opened up about the 2017 version of himself. He felt that person was an “intolerable a*****e.”

The Ohio native also talked about how he was young back then, and the money and fame got to his head.

Logan Paul swore that he “cringes” each time he watches the videos he made during this period. He also acknowledged that time as a benchmark of youth and his journey through the years as an internet celebrity.

Logan Paul also noted that the phase is over, and that he is grown up and has learned as much as he could from this period.

The biggest controversy of his career over this time came when he was caught making insensitive comments along with a group of friends about a “hanging body” that they had found at Aokigahara forest, at the base of Mount Fuji.

The incident was followed by an apology, but the video had already been watched by millions, before being removed.

Boy, Logan Paul's "We found a dead body" video feels like it came out 15 years ago — Your old Choom, Will (@ItsCaptainDisco) January 1, 2021

The scandalous nature of Logan Paul’s videos, the incessant feuds that he got into, along with his overall eccentric behavior made him one of the most controversial internet personalities.

Of late, however, things have appeared to change. A series of incidents sourced from his recent podcasts suggest that Logan Paul has seen a drastic change in personality, something that people on Twitter have also been talking about.

While the general consensus is that his fight against Floyd Mayweather is a bad idea, the overall “jibes” are to a large extent because of the nature of the bout and the sport of professional boxing.

Boxers have a long history of mocking and insulting their opponents in the weeks and months leading up to a big fight, and Logan Paul has been respectful about Floyd Mayweather, at the end of the day. On the other hand, Jake Paul has insulted Conor McGregor’s boxing, wife, country and intellectual capacity.

Talking about his brother, Logan Paul had muttered that Jake Paul is probably on drugs, while Mike Majlak pointed out how Logan has been overall respectful about the situation. Floyd Mayweather had even featured in a video of his, and though the overall nature of the sport means that there will be a few mean-spirited jibes, Logan Paul has handled the publicity surrounding the bout fairly well.

He sees this as a challenge that he wishes to take on, and is hopeful of stunning the world with a truly mind-boggling achievement, despite the number of jabs. Logan Paul has over the past year talked about his former self, videos, pranks and the overall brand of content with utmost regret, and has genuinely appeared to grow more considerate of other personalities.

Logan Paul handled the whole Rachel “Valkyrae” Hofstetter dating rumor situation expertly and was genuinely embarrassed at the way his name had been taken up. This was followed by a heartfelt apology, although the crux of the rumors had come up after Mike Majlak had talked to Mathew “Nadeshot” Haag about the possibility of Logan dating Valkyrae.

Now, as evidenced by his recent post and videos, along with his comments on the “Impaulsive” podcast, Logan Paul appears to have matured and realizes his mistakes. Overall, there are quite a few situations that he has been involved in over the past few months that the 2017 version of Logan Paul would probably have been over the top, eccentric, and most of all, inconsiderate towards.

That has not happened of late, and for all the criticism regarding his boxing antics, Logan Paul seems to have come of age over the past year.