"Is he on drugs?": Logan Paul in disbelief after Jake Paul takes a dig at Connor McGregor's wife

Logan Paul was stunned to see his brother and internet celebrity/boxer Jake Paul’s recent Instagram rant towards Conor McGregor and his wife.

In an episode of Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast, the hosts went over an Instagram post that Jake Paul posted a week ago. In the post, Jake Paul insulted Conor McGregor and his wife Dee Devlin.

Jake Paul asked Conor McGregor to accept a once in a lifetime offer of $50 million for their boxing bout. He followed it up by insulting him, and suggested that he'd be stupid not to accept the offer.

Logan Paul was visibly stunned by the post, and thought that Jake had crossed a line.

Logan Paul, George Janko and Mike Majlak were stunned to see Jake Paul go after Conor McGregor and his wife. Jake Paul used multiple obscene terms and suggested that his wife is not good-looking.

He also used the flag of Ireland in his video, and suggested that Conor McGregor, who is widely considered one of the greatest fighters to have graced the UFC, is afraid of fighting him.

Logan Paul was clearly concerned for his brother when he saw the Instagram post. Mike Majlak read out some of the comments from the post, and asked Logan if his brother was under the influence of drugs.

Logan Paul had no explanation.

“I don’t see why Conor won’t go in and not fight Jake. This concerns me. I don’t think he is the one. I think that’s a hard stop. I don’t think Conor McGregor is the one and its funny coming from me right. I am fighting Mayweather," he said.

Both George Janko and Mike appeared to share this sentiment, as the two believed that Conor McGregor had the ability to snap Jake Paul in half. The two hosts also belie that Jake Paul will be in a lot of trouble if Conor McGregor gets a hold of him in real life.

Meanwhile, Logan Paul talked about his own upcoming fight with Floyd Mayweather, as the three highlighted how the two brothers have been vastly different in their approach.

While Logan Paul has been respectful towards Mayweather, Jake Paul has undoubtedly crossed the point of no return