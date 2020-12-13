Logan Paul reveals how many rounds his fight with Floyd Mayweather will have

Logan Paul has revealed how many rounds his exhibition boxing match against Floyd Mayweather Jr. is likely to be scheduled for.

Logan Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather to have six rounds

Shedding light upon how many rounds the fight against Floyd Mayweather will be scheduled for, Logan Paul asserted that it’ll have six rounds. Paul added that the duration of each round will be three minutes.

In an edition of the Food Truck Diaries on BELOW THE BELT with Brendan Schaub, Logan Paul opened up on several topics. One of the most intriguing issues addressed was the number of rounds that the fight between Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather is booked for.

Former UFC heavyweight fighter Brendan Schaub asked Logan Paul for additional details on the fight. One of Schaub’s questions was about how many rounds the fight’s set to feature. Paul responded to the same by stating –

“I think there’s six rounds; three (minute rounds). Yeah. It’s a fight.”

Logan Paul has only competed once in professional boxing thus far

Logan Paul holds a professional boxing record of no victories and one defeat.

Logan and his younger brother Jake Paul are considered to be amongst the most popular YouTube stars and internet personalities in the world today. Both brothers have a rich background as athletes in their younger years and have lately been focused on carving out careers in the world of boxing.

Logan Paul competed in a white-collar boxing match against fellow YouTube megastar KSI in August 2018. The fight ended up being a closely contested one, with the judges’ verdict declaring the fight as a majority draw.

Paul went on to face KSI in a rematch in November 2019. However, this time their fight was a professional boxing bout, rather than a white-collar boxing matchup.

The fight was a back-and-forth affair, during which both Logan Paul and KSI had their moments. Nevertheless, Paul ended up losing the fight via split decision, taking his professional boxing record to 0-1.

Logan Paul is set to face one of the greatest boxers of all time

The consensus in the combat sports world is that the fight between Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather is going to be an exhibition boxing match and not a professional boxing match.

Logan Paul is 6’2” and weighs in at around 200 pounds, whereas Floyd Mayweather is 5’8” and weighed in at 149.5 pounds for his last pro-boxing match against Conor McGregor back in 2017.

Floyd Mayweather is 50-0 as a professional boxer and the fight against Logan Paul on February 20th, 2021 won’t reflect on his professional boxing record.

if i win that makes you the best fighter on the planet 👍🏼 https://t.co/vr7Mh1enqe — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) December 7, 2020

Despite the Logan Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather clash being an exhibition match, it has garnered a considerable amount of mainstream buzz.

This is likely due to the fact that Logan Paul enjoys a significant size advantage over Floyd Mayweather, while simultaneously also being a 0-1 pro boxer going up against one of the greatest pro-boxers of all time.