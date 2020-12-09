Logan Paul height, weight & stats in 2020: Everything you need to know about Floyd Mayweather's next opponent

YouTube sensation Logan Paul has once again been grabbing the headlines in the world of combat sports. Logan is set to fight arguably the greatest boxer of all time, Floyd Mayweather Jr., in a special exhibition match on February 20th.

Logan Paul has previously fought British YouTuber, internet personality, boxer, and rapper, KSI in a pair of boxing matches, one of which ended in a majority draw. The pair later fought again in a rematch, but this time in a professional bout where Paul ended up losing via split decision.

Floyd Mayweather recently took to Instagram to announce that the matchup had been made official. He revealed that the fight is scheduled for February 20, 2021.

According to the event website Fanmio Boxing, the fight will be available on pay-per-view, with the first 1 million purchases priced at $24.99. Once a million purchases have been made, the price for the pay-per-view subscription will cost $39.99 until December 29. Following that, the price further rises to $59.99 and peaks at $69.99 from February 11.

In this article, we take you through Logan Paul’s key career stats ahead of his upcoming bout against the legendary Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Who is Logan Paul?

Logan Paul is an American YouTuber, internet personality, and actor turned boxer. Apart from regularly posting content on his own YouTube channel, Logan has been running the Impaulsive podcast since November 2018, which currently has over 2.6 million subscribers on YouTube.

Logan Paul shot to fame after creating the Logan Paul Vlogs channel on August 29, 2015, which has since become his most subscribed YouTube channel.

As of September 2020, the channel has received over 22 million subscribers and has amassed 4.8 billion views. His channel is currently ranked as the 54th most subscribed in the United States, and it is placed among the top 140 subscribed channels on YouTube.

Logan Paul Age

Logan Paul is 25 years old, 17 years younger than his upcoming opponent, Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Logan Paul height

Logan Paul is 6ft 2inches (188 cm) tall.

Logan Paul weight

Logan Paul weighed in at 199.4 pounds (90kg) for his fight against KSI.

Logan Paul statistics

Since turning professional in 2019, Logan Paul has a 0-1 boxing record. Logan Paul's first fight was an amateur boxing match against KSI which was termed as "the biggest amateur boxing match in history."

The fight took place at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England on August 25, 2018, and ended in a majority draw, paving the way for a rematch.

Their first fight generated a total of 1.3 million pay-per-view buys worldwide on YouTube and the KSI vs. Logan Paul official website. The number also includes over 800,000 live purchases, which made the event the largest non-professional boxing match of all time.

KSI vs. Logan Paul II was held at the Staples Center, Los Angeles on 9 November 2019. In the rematch, both KSI and Logan Paul made their professional boxing debut in a fight scheduled for six three-minute rounds in the cruiserweight division.

The fight ended in a split-decision victory for KSI, with two judges scoring the fight 56–55 and 57–54 in favor of KSI, and a third judge scoring the fight 56–55 in favor of Logan Paul.

According to the California State Athletic Commission, both KSI and Paul earned a minimum of $900,000 for the bout as stipulated in their contract. However, their final earnings were expected to be a lot more considering endorsements and PPV shares from the event.