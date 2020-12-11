How tall is Jake Paul? Measuring the YouTuber up to UFC star Conor McGregor

It has been a busy couple of weeks for the Paul brothers. Before the shocking announcement that Logan Paul will have a boxing match with sports legend Floyd Mayweather, Jake Paul was the one in the spotlight.

Jake Paul, the youngest Paul brother, defeated former NBA player Nate Robinson with an impressive knockout in a boxing event that saw Mike Tyson returning from retirement to face Roy Jones Jr.

Since the bout, Jake Paul has been challenging everyone under the sun to face him inside the ring. Paul tweeted a series of messages calling out several personalities, from elite athletes like NBA icon LeBron James and NFL legend Rob Gronkowski to politicians like President Donald Trump and President-elect Joe Biden.

"You know what... since you [are] dumb enough to run [for] president, you [are] dumb enough to get knocked out ... *** [are] you at, Kanye West??!!"

You know what... since you dumb enough to run president you dumb enough to get knocked out ...



wtf u at??!! @kanyewest — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 9, 2020

But even before this internet trolling sequence took place, Paul was already daring UFC fighters to fight him in a boxing ring. Ben Askren, Conor McGregor, Dillon Danis, and most recently Henry Cejudo, are all on Jake Paul's fight list.

"I'm a huge fan!! You're the mini champ! But it seems like I'm your only fan because the purses I buy my girlfriend are worth more than your fight purses where your PPV at champ?"

I’m a huge fan!! You’re the mini champ!



But it seems like I’m your only fan because the purses I buy my girlfriend are worth more than your fight purses😫😫😫😫😫😫😫😫😫😫😫😫😫



where your PPV #’s at champ? https://t.co/S3cdXDXThx — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 7, 2020

How tall is Jake Paul?

Although Jake Paul himself is relatively tall, standing at 6 ft 1 in (185 cm), he never fought someone over 5 ft 9 in. Since his white-collar boxing match against Deji Olatunji, the brother of British YouTuber KSI, followed by Paul's two professional bouts, all of his opponents were at least four inches smaller than him.

Advertisement

Deji (5 ft 7 in, or 167 cm) stood up against Jake Paul on the same night that their older brothers, KSI and Logan, had a majority draw. From there, Paul would first face fellow-YouTuber AnEsonGib (5 ft 7 in), and then Nate Robinson. Despite measuring 'only' 5 ft 9 in (175 cm), Robinson was the first NBA player to be a three-time slam dunk contest champion.

The 'mini-champ' Cejudo, as Jake Paul refers to the former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion, is one of the shortest contenders on the list. Cejudo (5 ft 4 in, or 163 cm) is one inch below the UFC flyweight average height, making his achievement of winning two divisions even more impressive.

Dillon Danis (6 ft 0 in, or 183 cm) would be the most suitable opponent to face Jake Paul if we strictly considered their heights. But Paul has only one name on his mind right now: Conor McGregor (5 ft 9 in, or 175 cm). The YouTuber-turned-boxer has declared he will dedicate his life to beat McGregor in a boxing bout.

"I want to fight a couple more people, I think, first," Paul said. "We're figuring that out. I want to prove to the world that, 'Yo, I'm gonna knock out all these fighters.' Conor McGregor can maybe be the final boss. If we were playing a video game, he could be the final boss. And then I'll probably retire after I beat McGregor."

Here’s @JakePaul telling @Marc_Raimondi why he wants Conor McGregor to be his final opponent. pic.twitter.com/wDLV1H2ZkC — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) December 4, 2020

Advertisement

What are the chances of a Jake Paul vs. Conor McGregor fight happening?

As it stands now, the chances of Jake Paul facing Conor McGregor in a boxing match are slim. The Irishman has committed to his UFC return and would probably prefer to get into the ring with Manny Pacquiao if he is ever to participate in another boxing bout.

"I'm wiping my a** with Dillon Danis, then Jake Paul vs. Conor McGregor will happen, and I will win. Don't underestimate the Cleveland kid. I will continue to shock the world."

I’m wiping my ass with Dillon Danis then Jake Paul vs. @TheNotoriousMMA will happen and will win. Don’t underestimate the Cleveland kid. I will continue to shock the world. https://t.co/qilrPU2Etk — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 1, 2020

Artem Lobov, McGregor's sparring partner and personal friend, believes the fight would never happen because the UFC double-champion would 'destroy' Jake Paul. He thinks Paul is just promoting his name by putting it alongside McGregor's.

"But the thing about this is: the guy understands the business. This Jake Paul guy understands business," examined Lobov. "And the truth of the matter is that calling out Conor McGregor will do more for your brand than fighting most of the active fighters in the world right now."

However, this new generation of social media stars becoming boxers seems to be seriously considered by some promoters and professional fighters. The boxing world was recently left shocked when Floyd Mayweather, one of the best boxers ever, announced he will make an exhibition fight with Logan Paul on February 20.

The Paul brothers already have proved they can sell and promote a fight. After the Mayweather's feat, whatever comes next to Jake Paul has to be as big in scale, and dreaming about McGregor definitely doesn't seem impossible now.

"I truly believe that I will become the biggest prizefighter in the world and the highest-paid prizefighter in the world. And that is my goal - and I won't stop for anybody."