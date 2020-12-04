Conor McGregor reacts to Jake Paul: UFC superstar responds to boxing call-out

Jake Paul is serious about boxing professionally and eventually facing former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor in the boxing ring.

And if the YouTuber is to be believed, Conor McGregor “understands that [the fight] it makes sense”.

In a recent interview with ESPN MMA, Paul was asked about the possibility of him squaring off against Conor McGregor.

“It’s very realistic. We are already talking to his team and he understands that it makes sense. I want to fight a couple of more people I think first. But, we are figuring that out. Because I wanna prove to the world that I’m gonna knock out all these fighters. So you know, Conor McGregor can maybe be like the final boss. If we were playing a video game he could be the final boss," he said.

"And, I will probably retire after I beat Conor McGregor. People just think this is a joke, people think that he is gonna get killed. I am dedicating my life to beating Conor McGregor and financially it already makes sense. I am already one of the biggest prizefighters, and they're the only couple of more boxes to check off.”

The interview is the latest in a series of social media posts and interactions where Jake Paul has expressed interest in fighting Conor McGregor and his team, starting with Bellator's Dillon Danis.

I’m wiping my ass with Dillon Danis then Jake Paul vs. @TheNotoriousMMA will happen and will win. Don’t underestimate the Cleveland kid. I will continue to shock the world. https://t.co/qilrPU2Etk — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 1, 2020

While we still need to hear the reaction from the horses’ mouth, Conor McGregor’s teammate is not impressed with Paul and claims he can beat him and his brother Logan in the same night.

the paul sisters can’t keep my name out of their mouth, let’s do both in the same night back to back no rest winner takes all. @jakepaul @LoganPaul pic.twitter.com/vrLoVSdsA8 — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) November 30, 2020

Jake Paul had knocked out former NBA star Nate Robinson earlier in the week in a card headlined by Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr.

Conor McGregor set to take on Dustin Poirier at UFC 257

Conor McGregor’s immediate focus will be on Dustin Poirier whom he rematches at UFC 257, likely in Fight Island, Abu Dhabi.

‘The Notorious’ knocked out ‘The Diamond’ when they last squared off as featherweights in 2014 at UFC 178.

While McGregor will be looking for a repeat of his stellar performance, Poirier would be looking to hand Conor his 5th professional MMA loss.

And while the fight is not for the lightweight strap, it will have major ramifications on the championship scene as both fighters are ranked in the top 5.