Jake Paul claims he has "had talks" with Dana White over boxing UFC fighters

Jake Paul has big plans for his boxing future and it involves UFC President Dana White.

As an influencer, creator, and YouTuber, Jake Paul has done it all in the realm of social media. Now, the younger of the two Paul brothers has shifted his focus to professional boxing.

Jake Paul brutally knocked out former NBA star Nate Robinson last weekend in a card headlined by Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. What was most impressive, however, was Paul’s much-improved boxing in comparison to his first professional outing in January earlier this year.

In a recent interview with ESPN MMA, he shared his plans for the future and that he has been calling up UFC President Dana White.

"We’re already calling up Dana [White] and we’re like, ‘Yo, bring your UFC guys into the ring and let’s make massive fights.’”@jakepaul says he wants to "embarrass" MMA fighters in the boxing ring. (via @marc_raimondi) pic.twitter.com/RG8dlkQ957 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 4, 2020

“There is a lot of business to do. I want to bring MMA fighters to the boxing ring and embarrass them. Conor McGregor is the only MMA fighter that has come over to the boxing ring. So that’s what I wanna do I’m going to call up Dana White, we are already calling up Dana White and ask him to bring his UFC guys to the boxing ring and make massive fights. I don’t wanna fight anymore unless it’s massive. Every time Jake Paul fights I want there to be electricity in the air that everyone can feel and people have to tune in.”

Earlier in the week, Jake Paul called out Conor McGregor and his teammate Dillon Danis to a fight.

I’m wiping my ass with Dillon Danis then Jake Paul vs. @TheNotoriousMMA will happen and will win. Don’t underestimate the Cleveland kid. I will continue to shock the world. https://t.co/qilrPU2Etk — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 1, 2020

Dana White is yet to comment on the situation.

Jake Paul is not the first person to ask Dana White for a UFC crossover

Jake Paul would bring a lot of eyes to anything he does, considering his massive popularity, but Dana White has been reluctant to venture out of the MMA sphere in the past.

Dana White has categorically refused cross-promotional superfights, as suggested by Bellator chief Scott Coker. Conor McGregor’s encounter against Floyd Mayweather was the only bout outside of MMA that really had Dana White’s blessing.

The only swerve from this mindset that one can think of was signing professional wrestler CM Punk in 2016. It ended in disaster, as the "Second City Saint" looked out of his depth in both his welterweight encounters.

Having said that, the sheer numbers of the PPV which Tyson vs Jones Jr. produced, thanks in part to Jake Paul, may force Dana White to seriously think about the proposition.