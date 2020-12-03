Jake Paul: I'm on the same level as Conor McGregor in boxing

Jake Paul believes he is as good as Conor McGregor when it comes to boxing. Speaking in an interview with DAZN, Paul said he thinks he would beat the UFC former double-champion if they met in a boxing ring.

The YouTube star's first two opponents were a retired NBA player and another YouTuber. After knocking out those opponents without any hassle, Jake Paul considers himself ready for a huge step forward in facing professional fighters.

"Conor McGregor's gonna get it eventually. I'm sparring people that have sparred him before. We're on the same level from a boxing standpoint," said Paul about a potential matchup with McGregor.

🎙️"Conor McGregor's gonna get it eventually ... I'm sparring people that have sparred him before. We're on the same level from a boxing standpoint." -- @jakepaul on a potential matchup with Mystic Mac 🔊@DAZNBoxing @MMAonSiriusXM @BoxingwithAk @TheBoxingBully



⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/vwvOq5Comz — SiriusXM Boxing (@SiriusXMBoxing) December 2, 2020

While the fight doesn't look that competitive, in theory, Jake Paul has more experience in pro boxing bouts than McGregor. The Irishman has had only one boxing match, which he lost to Floyd Mayweather, one of the best boxers of all time. If the UFC 'champ-champ' decides to go on another boxing adventure, it seems more likely he would face Manny Pacquiao.

Even though McGregor has an advantage over Paul in any other combat sport, the YouTuber believes he could stand a chance in the ring against 'the Notorious' McGregor.

"It's gonna be legendary. I'm gonna win, too. That's what I want people to understand," Paul said. "I'm gonna dedicate my life to winning that fight because I'm not going in there just to say I did it. I'm going in there to f**k Conor McGregor up."

Paul considers he has an advantage in training exclusively for boxing, while MMA fighters have to focus their practice on different styles.

"These MMA guys have to go into the gym and have to focus on elbows and kicks and jiu-jitsu and takedowns and takedown defense and all this extra stuff. I'm only boxing. So, when they come into the boxing ring, my skillset is higher than theirs right now," Jake Paul said in an interview earlier this year.

'Mystic Mac' McGregor is known for his easiness in promoting fighting events. He has been involved in many of the most lucrative fights in history. Jake Paul sees in this another strong argument to convince McGregor to make the fight happen.

Advertisement

"No other fighter with this big of a platform is calling out McGregor. My dogs have more followers than the guy he's fighting in January," Paul told TMZ this week.

Conor McGregor shares warning messages on his Twitter; Jake Paul could be the target

It was a busy Wednesday morning for Conor McGregor on his social media. The UFC lightweight wrote a series of short messages that looked to be addressed to someone in particular, but McGregor never mentioned a name.

A couple of interpretations could be made since McGregor is involved in multiple conflicts and hypothetical fights. The three main suspects are Jake Paul, Dustin Poirier, and Khabib Nurmagomedov. The messages, which have been deleted, read as the following:

"Shitty jocks."

"You can run but you can't hide."

"Don't be scared homie."

The case for Dustin Poirier

Some fans speculated that the messages could be related to his fight against Poirier on January 23, suggesting that McGregor thinks that the American could be trying to find a reason to prevent the fight from happening. For now, there is no information on whether this could be the case.

Conor McGregor clear betting favorite against Dustin Poirier in rematch at UFC 257 https://t.co/Wy4UNkyorY — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) November 24, 2020

The case for Jake Paul

Jake Paul has been trash-talking McGregor for some time now. Although 'the Notorious' didn't take note of Jake Paul's attempts until the moment, it could be that Paul's last interview finally got into the nerves of the UFC former champion. Fans have mocked Paul's comments about McGregor.

Advertisement

Jake Paul: “I can knockout Conor McGregor!”



Conor McGregor: pic.twitter.com/vEhXlCCfWK — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) November 29, 2020

The case for Khabib Nurmagomedov

McGregor decided to make the UFC pound-for-pound champion into his arch enemy. After a long promoted fight, Nurmagomedov spoiled McGregor's return to the UFC lightweight division. Since then, the Irishman has been asking for a rematch. But Nurmagomedov is retired, and his return is seen as unlikely.