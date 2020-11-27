Ben Askren has responded to 'bum YouTube celebrity' Jake Paul's UFC callout

Jake Paul, a famous 23-year-old YouTuber who recently started his career as a pro boxer knocking out another YouTuber, is ready to enter the ring again. Paul will face former NBA guard Nate Robinson in the undercard fight ahead of the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. exhibition fight in Los Angeles this Saturday.

Even though he only has one fight under his belt, Paul is extremely confident he could face more experienced and renowned athletes. And Paul is not talking only about boxers, but also UFC fighters such as Conor McGregor.

"I want to take UFC fighters like Ben Askren, like (Jorge) Masvidal, whoever it is, and bring them over to boxing," Paul told The Mayweather Channel. "I want to fight Conor McGregor eventually. Whoever wants to get in the boxing ring with me, I want to be able to do it and beat them."

Jake Paul believes that, because he only trains in boxing, he would have the advantage in a hypothetical duel against someone with an MMA background since those fighters have to focus on too many other aspects of combat in their training.

"That level of competition is harder than what these MMA guys are bringing. These MMA guys have to go into the gym and have to focus on elbows and kicks and jiu-jitsu and takedowns and takedown defense and all this extra stuff," Paul said to Barstool Sports. "I'm only boxing. So, when they come into the boxing ring, my skillset is higher than theirs right now. I'm ready for these guys right now. So, Ben Askren, Masvidal, the McGregors they're going to get the smoke and people will see. I have to prove myself. I'm talking a lot. I know I'm talking a lot, but it's because I'm confident."

Was @jakepaul serious when he said he'd step in the ring with UFC fighters? pic.twitter.com/nV3TnDtH4D — Barstool Breakfast (@BarstoolBrkfast) November 24, 2020

Ben Askren, who has retired from MMA competition because of an injury, laughed about the idea of fighting a YouTuber. As a former Bellator and ONE champion, Askren is entertained by the thought that Jake Paul could beat him in any fighting style.

"Jake Paul wants to box me. I don't know, I'm not a boxer, but I could beat up a bum YouTube celebrity," Askren said.

As a wrestler, Askren, who competed at the 2008 Olympics in Athens, was known to use his set of skills on the floor to defeat his opponents. Being recovered from his injury, Askren amused himself with the idea of fighting Jake Paul.

"It would be something to do because you could say I did it," Askren said. "I don't gotta go box Roy Jones and get my ass whooped or nothing. But I could box some YouTube bum and get paid for it? What a tremendous livelihood."

Jake Paul didn't aim at Askren randomly; previously, his YouTuber brother, Logan Paul, challenged Askren for a wrestling bout.

"Logan Paul came at me last year—I think that's his brother or some shit,' Askren said. "I don't know what their deal is, but I think he wanted to wrestle somebody, and I said, 'We don't have to do a full match, but I'll pin you in under a minute. No problem, bubba.' He obviously did not accept the challenge because he pretty much knows how that would go down."

Jake Paul receives social media backlash for his take on the coronavirus pandemic

Jake Paul has an audience of over 20 million people. When the YouTube celebrity was informed about how many lives the pandemic has claimed in the US alone, the young superstar was dismissive.

“Ugh. Yeah, and so has the flu,” said Paul.

Paul's reaction to the virus has caused a significant backlash on his social media accounts, with many challenging the wannabe-boxer for his carelessness with misinformation regarding COVID-19.

Here are some of the reactions mentioning Jake Paul:

Y’all need to stop acting like Jake Paul being a dumb douchebag is breaking news.



When you give someone the chance to grow and they continually over the years reveal themselves to the be the worst kind of person, that’s the one place you should believe them. https://t.co/SmIaUHAR1F — Philip DeFranco (@PhillyD) November 25, 2020