Conor McGregor reminds UFC fans of the record he set in 2020

Conor McGregor's 40-second KO of Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone was the fastest main event knockout of the year until now. With only two more events in 2020, the chances are that McGregor will add yet another record to his collection.

As always, McGregor was bragging about his accomplishments on social media. After celebrating earlier this week when his post became the most-watched UFC video on Instagram, the former 'champ-champ' now rejoices over having the fastest main-event KO.

"2020 - The Fastest Main Event KO."

McGregor's return to the octagon after 15 months away was a long-awaited bout for the fans and the UFC. But the Irishman made it clear that he was still as good as he was before, if not better. McGregor exploded into action, taking Cerrone by surprise. He connected several shoulder strikes before firing a head kick above his opponent's guard, that hit Cerrone directly on his jaw. McGregor still had the time to charge with a flying knee before the 'Cowboy' hit the canvas. From there, McGregor only needed to wait for referee Herb Dean to intercept while he discharged punches left, right, and center over his helpless foe.

Cerrone, Sylvester Stallone, Pat Mahomes ... don’t matter. McGregor in 40 seconds pic.twitter.com/JS3p8WvnfU — Matthew McGovern (@MatthewMcGovern) January 19, 2020

Right after the fight, McGregor was already addressing his obsession with records. As he well noticed, he was the first UFC fighter to win with a KO at featherweight, lightweight, and welterweight divisions.

"I made history here. I set another record. I'm very, very proud of that," McGregor said in the octagon. "Donald holds the record for most head-kick knockouts. I'm so happy to get him down with a head kick myself."

What are Conor McGregor's fastest knockouts?

It was no surprise when Conor McGregor knocked Donald Cerrone out in less than a minute. The Irishman had already participated in some of the UFC's quickest fights before his bout with the 'Cowboy.' The 40-second showdown goes down as his second-shortest bout.

His fastest match occurred when he became a double-champion by defeating UFC featherweight titleholder Jose Aldo. In his most famous fight, McGregor only needed 13 seconds to finish the bout.

Dustin Poirier was brought down by 'The Notorious' in just under two minutes when they met for the first time back in 2014. Poirier will face McGregor again next year as the main event at UFC 257 on January 23.

While Poirier continued to evolve since that first fight, many still believe he will offer McGregor no real challenge. Many analysts and people who follow the Irishman closely think he will produce another first-round KO.