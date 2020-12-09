Conor McGregor celebrates being the UFC's Instagram 'champ champ' after breaking two records

A Conor McGregor post just became UFC's most viewed video on Instagram. McGregor's video of himself riding a bike ahead of his title fight against former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo has surpassed viral knockout phenomenon Joaquin Buckley to secure first place with over 18 million views.

With more than 37 million followers, McGregor is by far the most followed UFC fighter on Instagram. Khabib Nurmagomedov, second-best ranked, has 20 million followers, almost half as many as McGregor.

Although McGregor is popular, the most viewed video until now belonged to Buckley, whose spinning kick knockout against Impa Kasanganay in UFC Fight Island 5 spread like wildfire through social media.

McGregor already possessed the record of the most liked UFC picture on Instagram with over five million likes in his comeback announcement post. Now the former UFC' champ-champ' can brag about another personal record.

'The Notorious' McGregor has been active, celebrating the fact that his video is now the most popular ever. The Irish fighter has shared posts from other people commemorating the feat and posted one himself, which he deleted shortly after. The message read:

"Who holds the UFC's Instagram records? Me, that's who.

The Two of them. Views and likes.

Most likes on my fight announcement. Most views riding a McGregor FAST Bicycle. Tremendous!

More followers than dollars a** b*tch!"

Da da da da da.... it’s the motherfuckin D O double G #Classic #Biking https://t.co/jE3xFzwZGv — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 7, 2020

Bringing the rivalries outside the octagon, the subject of social media popularity has been more present than ever in the UFC world. Paige VanZant is another UFC star ascending fast to the top of the most-followed fighters list. Derrick Lewis was elected by Joe Rogan as having the funniest profile, while Lewis himself thinks Rachael Ostovich's is the winner.

Conor McGregor will face Dustin Poirier in January

Conor McGregor will once again grace the octagon next year. The Notorious' rematch with Dustin Poirier comes a year after his anticipated comeback fight, where the Irishman knocked Donald Cerrone out in less than 40 seconds.

Although Poirier has established himself as one of the best in the UFC lightweight division over the last few years, many still believe he offers no real danger to McGregor. Former UFC lightweight fighter and McGregor's sparring partner, Artem Lobov, thinks the fight will be a replay of their first encounter back in 2014 when McGregor finished the bout in the opening round.

After Poirier, McGregor dreams of having a second chance against unbeaten UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Even though Nurmagomedov retired, rumors about his comeback persist. The undisputed champion admitted he could be persuaded to return if the right amount of money was offered.

In another series of deleted messages earlier this month, McGregor challenged an unknown opponent on his Twitter. It is believed that the cryptic messages were directed to the former champion, Nurmagomedov.