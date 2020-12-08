Conor McGregor riding a bike becomes the most-watched video of all time on UFC's Instagram

Conor McGregor's video of him riding a bike ahead of his title fight against Jose Aldo has become UFC's most viewed video on Instagram. The video took over Joaquin Buckley's viral back-kick Knock Out this year.

Da da da da da.... it’s the motherfuckin D O double G #Classic #Biking https://t.co/jE3xFzwZGv — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 7, 2020

McGregor is undoubtedly the biggest name on the UFC roster, despite being relatively inactive over the last three years. He's risen to prominence again even more so after Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his retirement.

Conor McGregor to take on Dustin Poirier in January

Conor McGregor is set to return to the Octagon to take on Dustin Poirier in January, a year on from his 40-second KO of Donald Cerrone. The Irishman will return to the lightweight division for the first time since his loss to champion Nurmagomedov.

habib Nurmagomedov of Russia compete against Dustin Poirier of United States

Poirier, who lost to McGregor back in 2014, is now a durable, special fighter on a great run since that defeat. Poirier beat Dan Hooker in a five-round war earlier in 2020.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Conor McGregor if he does manage to get past Poirier. The biggest fight to make undoubtedly remains as the rematch against Khabib.

Khabib insists he is retired, but has admitted that if Dana White offers him an amount he can't refuse, he will consider returning to the Octagon.

"If you decide to finish, finish. But the most likely thing is that Dana offers me money. If, for example, it's 100 million dollars, it would be hard to make a decision. We'll see what he's thinking. I think it's something that will follow me until the end of my life."

Advertisement

Conor McGregor's coach Owen Roddy recently claimed the Irishman is hoping for Khabib, but will fight anyone who'll get him the title.

I’d imagine so. Yeah, it is an amazing fight, the Khabib fight, but I don’t know, it doesn’t look like Khabib wants to come back at the moment, and at the end of the day, Conor will fight whoever. If Khabib doesn’t want to come back, Conor will fight the next in line, and he will fight them all until he gets the belt, and then he’ll fight whoever else after that. He doesn’t care, he’ll just fight whoever’s in front of him, or whoever he feels is gonna get him that belt again.

Would you want to see Conor McGregor face Khabib Nurmagomedov in a rematch? Sound off in the comments.