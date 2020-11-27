Watch: Rachel Ostovich's hilarious response to UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis' OnlyFans comments

An unusual topic involving OnlyFans emerged in a recent UFC press conference where the UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis gave his views on his next fight against the category's title contender, Curtis Blaydes.

With over one million followers, Lewis is one of the most followed UFC fighters on Instagram and has been appointed by Joe Rogan as having 'the best Instagram account in UFC.'

A reporter questioning Lewis on his social media activity asked the former heavyweight championship contender if he saw any other UFC fighters being as good as he is at managing online accounts. Lewis thinks he is far from being the social media king and provided an unexpected explanation that included UFC women flyweight Rachael Ostovich.

"I don't know because this one fighter, this girl, I think her name is Rachael. I don't think I can compete with her because I've heard she's gotta OnlyFans page, and it is out of this world," said Lewis. "So, I don't think I can compete with that. Probably I could do an OnlyFans foot page, but other than that, I can't compete with her."

OnlyFans is a British content subscription service based in London, where content creators can earn money from users who subscribe to their content. The service is especially popular with sex workers.

Rachael Ostovich laughs at Derrick Lewis' OnlyFans feet account

Rachael Ostovich is on the preliminary card of UFC Vegas 15 this Saturday, where Lewis is the main attraction of the night fighting Blaydes. The American fighter will face Gina Mazany.

Asked about her opinion on Lewis' fictional OnlyFans account dedicated to his feet, Ostovich laughed and seemed flattered by his comments about her Instagram profile. She also suggested she would be a member of his foot pics OnlyFans account.

"That's cool. I will have to ask him [Lewis] for the discount codes and all of that."

Lol he cracks me up. https://t.co/4BRovPwmYw — rachaelostovich (@rachaelostovich) November 26, 2020

UFC Vegas 15 will take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, this Saturday. Besides the fights already discussed on this article, the event will display performances of Anthony Smith vs Devin Clark; Josh Parisian vs Parker Porter; Miguel Baeza vs Takashi Sato; and many more.