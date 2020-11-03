Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

Rachael Ostovich reveals that she is set to return to the Octagon in November

Rachael Ostovich fights Paige VanZant
Rachael Ostovich fights Paige VanZant
Anwesha Nag
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified 03 Nov 2020, 23:32 IST
News
Advertisement

Rachael Ostovich confirmed on Twitter today that she will be making her UFC return this month.

It was reported earlier that the UFC has booked a fight between Rachael Ostovich and Gina Mazany for the November 28 Fight Night. The bout is yet to be officially announced by UFC, but according to a report by MMA Junkie, it is nearly a sealed deal.

Rachael Ostovich has been out of the Octagon for months now, serving her USADA suspension for violating UFC's anti-doping policy.

Rachael Ostovich set to make a November return

Although the UFC and Dana White are yet to say anything about the fight, Rachael Ostovich took to Twitter earlier and announced that she will be fighting this month.

Ostovich's last Octagon appearance was in January, 2019, when she faced and lost to Paige VanZant at UFC Brooklyn via submission. Before that, she was submitted by Montana De La Rosa in July, 2018.

Rachael Ostovich was out of the Octagon because of the suspension she was handed by USADA for using substances banned by UFC. The Flyweight fighter tested positive for ostarine and GW1516 from an out-of-competition urine sample taken on January 3.

Advertisement

Rachael Ostovich received a reduced USADA sanction

It was announced in June that Rachael Ostovich was suspended for a year because of the offence. She received a reduction from the actual two-year layoff that a violation of such manner was usually subjected to.

According to a statement by USADA, ostarine and GW1516 were not listed on the label of the product Rachael Ostovich used. Her complete cooperation and full disclosure of the truth during the investigation earned her a few more months' reduction from the default sentence.

"Although ostarine and GW1516 were not listed on the supplement label, the analysis revealed that the product contained ostarine and GW1516, the substances for which Ostovich-Berdon tested positive. The product label listed another prohibited substance, but Ostovich-Berdon did not realize at the time that it was prohibited. Consistent with other cases with similar circumstances, USADA determined that a small reduction from the default two-year period of ineligibility was justified.
"Ostovich-Berdon received an additional reduction to the otherwise applicable period of ineligibility for her full and complete cooperation. Under the revised UFC ADP announced on November 25, 2019, a full and complete cooperation reduction may be granted in the event that an athlete demonstrates that they did not intend to enhance their performance and provided full, prompt, and truthful responses and information to all reasonable inquiries and requests for information."

Rachael Ostovich's management team released a statement the next day, confirming that she had received a reduced 8 months' sentence and will be eligible to be back in September.

View this post on Instagram

Yesterday USADA released the sanction against our client Rachael Ostovich to which Rachael and USADA have come to an agreement on. It is clear to all parties involved that Rachael was unaware of ingesting the prohibited substance and the contaminated supplement was identified quickly and sourced through USADA’s own testing facilities. Because the product was not certified by one of USADA’s third party verification platforms, Rachael has agreed to take the responsibility of having an uncertified product in her place of residence even though the substance was clearly not listed in the ingredients. USADA has given her a reduced 8 month sanction because of Rachael cooperation and the fact they believe this was unintentional as well. Myself, @dmarcolini and @jeffnovitzkyufc of the UFC stand behind Rachael and her innocence in this matter and we encourage every athlete to be very careful about the supplements they take and to look for those accredited third party logos on everything they ingest. Rachael is back in camp now and will be reinstated to fight in September.

A post shared by Brian Butler-Au (@suckerpunchent) on

Published 03 Nov 2020, 23:32 IST
UFC Paige VanZant Rachael Ostovich UFC Champions UFC Fighters
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी