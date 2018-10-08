UFC 229 News: Derrick Lewis is trending on the web after his funny octagon interview

UFC's Funniest Octogan Interview.

What's the story?

The "Black Beast" is trending on the web after his exceptional performance at UFC 229 against Alexander Volkov, and the following display of his idiosyncrasies before the Irish crowd during the octagon interview.

Derrick Lewis gained 513k followers on Instagram and 35k on Twitter over the weekend, according to Crowdtangle.



Talk about seizing the moment. Well done, @Thebeast_ufc. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 8, 2018

In case you didn't know...

UFC Heavyweight star Derrick Lewis got an excellent win in his UFC 229 fight against Russian fighter Alexander Volkov, knocking out the Russian with a massive right hand in the last few seconds of the fight.

The "Black Beast" came into this fight with two back-to-back massive wins over Marcin Tybura and Francis Ngannou. The fight was mostly dominated by Alexander Volkov who connected some solid punches which clearly wobbled the American. Lewis, who found occasional openings did a good job defending most of the heavy shots by the Russian with his titanium chin.

Volkov just couldn't put away his opponent, and eventually succumbed to a massive right hand from the back by the Lewis.

The heart of the matter

After the highlight reel KO of Alexander Volkov before thousands of Irish fans during the UFC 229 main card fight, the "Black Beast" Derrick Lewis had gained a lot of new fans. His post-fight octagon interview with UFC commentator Joe Rogan further catalyzed his reputation as one of the funniest, but at the same time, the deadliest, man in the UFC heavyweight roster.

Rogan while interviewing Lewis was going through a mixture of emotions. He was almost in tears watching the excellent performance showcased by Lewis but Rogan burst into laughter the moment Lewis explained the reason for stripping his shorts. His response was,

"My b*lls were hot"

According to the reports by Crowdtangle, this newly gained reputation helped Derrick Lewis gain 513,000 new followers on Instagram and 35,000 on Twitter over the weekend. One of the other main reasons for this was the shout-out given by Rogan for "The Black Beast's" Instagram account. He stated that it was the best Instagram account in the UFC.

What's next?

Derrick Lewis has told Rogan that he needs to solve his cardio issue before his fights for the heavyweight strap. He also expressed interest in joining Rogan for an episode of the JRE podcast.