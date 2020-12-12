Jake Paul and Logan Paul in Bellator? Negotiations have taken place

YouTube sensations and professional boxers Jake Paul and Logan Paul may soon be heading to Bellator according to the promotion's president Scott Coker.

Scott Coker was asked in a press conference about the status of the negotiations between Bellator and Jake Paul.

“Well I’ll tell you, that is a true story­­ and there is definitely a little bit of bad blood between those guys (Dillon Danis and Jake Paul) and it started, you know, years ago. And I remember there was a boxing match that he was fighting and Dillon and I were going to go.

"And they basically told us that Dillon is not welcomed there and they were afraid that he might cause trouble and this and that. And I said that’s ridiculous, he is a professional athlete and he will not start any trouble. But anyway at the end of the day he could not go.

There has been a lot of trash-talking back and forth. I did meet with Logan and his manager in Miami last year. I told them to come to MMA, they are talented athletes,” stated Coker.

Scott Coker was referring to Jake Paul calling out Dillon Danis and Conor McGregor after his win against Nate Robinson.

I’m wiping my ass with Dillon Danis then Jake Paul vs. @TheNotoriousMMA will happen and will win. Don’t underestimate the Cleveland kid. I will continue to shock the world. https://t.co/qilrPU2Etk — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 1, 2020

And while Jake Paul has called out numerous UFC fighters for a boxing match, his brother Logan is set to take on Floyd Mayweather in February 2021.

Logan has only one previous boxing outing, losing to fellow YouTuber KSI in November 2019.

Jake Paul defeated Nate Robinson at the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. PPV

Jake Paul took on former NBA superstar Nate Robinson in the co-main event of the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. PPV.

This was Jake Paul’s second professional boxing match.

He had earlier defeated fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib via TKO in January making his professional boxing debut following in the footsteps of his brother Logan.

The fight ended in the second round when Jake Paul knocked out Nate Robinson.

Jake Paul has since expressed a desire to have boxing matches with MMA stars including Jorge Masvidal, Ben Askren and former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo.

Whether the negotiations with Bellator materialize for the brothers though, remains to be seen.