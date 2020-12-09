Jake Paul challenges Joe Biden, LeBron James, Kanye West, and more to a boxing match in a Twitter rant 

YouTuber turned professional boxer Jake Paul recently shocked the online community by calling out and challenging notable personalities from various fields to a boxing match.

In an unexpected and unfiltered Twitter rant, the 23-year old proceeded to call out everyone from President-elect Joe Biden to NBA star LeBron James.

His rant came in during the aftermath of a fight between older brother Logan Paul and Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather officially being confirmed.

Many believe that Jake is looking to cash in and take on a celebrity of Mayweather's caliber to not fall behind his brother's recent headline-grabbing announcement.

It all started with him calling out NFL stars Juju Smith-Schuster and Dez Bryant, which soon triggered a wave of callouts:

Who a bigger bitch and won’t fight me?@DezBryant or @TeamJuJu — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 9, 2020

He then tweeted a disclaimer, which stated that it could all be part of an elaborate troll, but then again with Jake Paul, one can never really be quite sure:

When I’m trolling I really gotta hit save draft — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 9, 2020

As he proceeded to call out the likes of Donald Trump and Rob Gronkowski, Twitter ended up having a field day reacting to the younger Paul's unhinged bout of trash talking.

Jake Paul takes over Twitter with mass callouts

Despite being one of the biggest YouTubers on the planet, Jake Paul is no stranger to controversy, on account of which the internet has come to perceive him as a stereotypical bad boy who often likes to indulge in trash talk.

From making questionable statements to exhibiting reckless behavior here and then, Jake Paul is one of the most polarizing figures in entertainment today.

Apart from making vlogs, he has also tried his hand at games such as Fortnite in the past.

Recently, he made the shift towards becoming a full-time professional boxer and shocked the world when he defeated NBA star Nate Robinson with a vicious KO on the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr undercard.

Since then, he has been heard calling out high-profile names such as Connor Mcgregor and seems to be actively looking for his next opponent.

His older brother, Logan, recently grabbed headlines by confirming an exhibition match with Floyd Mayweather, which is scheduled to take place in February amid much fanfare.

In light of this development, it seems like Jake Paul does not want to be left behind as he began his Twitter rant by calling out President-elect Joe Biden:

Yo @JoeBiden put the fucking gloves on why you being a bitch? — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 9, 2020

Current President of the United States, Donald Trump followed suit, as Jake Paul offered to "knock his wig off":

Boutta knock your little wig the fuck off @realDonaldTrump little bitch... let’s do the PPV?! Wtf u at? — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 9, 2020

Next in line were the likes of Grammy-award winning artist Kanye West, NFL star Rob Gronkowski, and NBA legend LeBron James:

You know what... since you dumb enough to run president you dumb enough to get knocked out ...



wtf u at??!! @kanyewest — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 9, 2020

NFL’s biggest joke @RobGronkowski



Too fat to box !!!!!!!!!!!!



LOLLLLLLLL FAT BOY — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 9, 2020

Let’s see who the real king of Ohio is? @KingJames — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 9, 2020

If that wasn't enough, Jake Paul also appeared to mock Ellen DeGeneres, Paris Hilton, and Claressa Shields by revealing that he was "scared" of taking them on":

I’m sick of y’all thinking you can fight me?? Only real call out so far has been @TheEllenShow



Smh — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 9, 2020

Only person I’m scared of fighting is @ParisHilton — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 9, 2020

Don’t get me started about @Claressashields — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 9, 2020

With Claressa Shields recently stating that she would "beat the sh*t* out of Jake Paul," it remains to be seen what the fallout of his unexpected rant ends up having.

Whether he seems to be trolling or not, the online community will certainly be looking forward to some response from at least a few of the stars who Jake Paul had recently challenged.