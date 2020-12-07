Twitter reacts with hilarious memes after Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather is officially announced

After weeks of speculation and bouts of trash talking online, undefeated boxing legend Floyd "The Money" Mayweather is officially taking on YouTube star Logan Paul in a high-stakes exhibition match.
While a match between the two has been rumored for a long time, the possibility of seeing it happen seemed like a distant dream.
This is due to the fact that one would have never quite imagined that Mayweather, who has a stupendous 50-0 record, would feel the need to actually respond to Logan Paul, who has only had one professional boxing match so far, in which he ended up on the losing side.
Yet here we are in 2020, with both Mayweather and Paul announcing the mouth-watering clash on their social media handles:
Early-bird tickets are currently priced at $24.99, though the main interest will understandably revolve around the money that Mayweather and Paul will be making off this fight.
With the match scheduled for the 20th of February, 2021, and the pair standing to make millions of dollars from the bout, fans could not believe their eyes when they logged onto Twitter recently.
The initial shock eventually gave way to hilarious memes online, most of which were directed at Logan Paul, as the online community believes that he may have just committed a cardinal sin by knocking on the door of Floyd "The Money" Mayweather.
Twitter reacts to Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather
The possibility of Floyd Mayweather taking on Logan Paul might have seemed impossible a couple of months ago, considering how starkly different their professions are.
While Mayweather is a revered name in the boxing circuit whose 50-0 record holds an unparalleled legacy of its own, Logan Paul is one of the biggest social media stars today, who has millions of followers across the globe.
Together with his brother Jake, who was also in the news recently for defeating NBA star Nate Robinson with a brutal KO, he has been looking to make a name for himself in the professional boxing circuit lately.
While fans have been looking forward to this announcement, most pundits have been extremely skeptical, only to be humbled recently on realizing that the match is officially happening.
Soon after the announcement went viral, fans took to Twitter to respond with hilarious memes as they proceeded to give their take on the highly-anticipated clash:
As Twitter continues to have a field day feasting on memes, the hype surrounding Logan Paul Vs Floyd Mayweather just got a lot more real.
