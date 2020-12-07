Twitter reacts with hilarious memes after Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather is officially announced

After weeks of speculation and bouts of trash talking online, undefeated boxing legend Floyd "The Money" Mayweather is officially taking on YouTube star Logan Paul in a high-stakes exhibition match.

While a match between the two has been rumored for a long time, the possibility of seeing it happen seemed like a distant dream.

This is due to the fact that one would have never quite imagined that Mayweather, who has a stupendous 50-0 record, would feel the need to actually respond to Logan Paul, who has only had one professional boxing match so far, in which he ended up on the losing side.

Yet here we are in 2020, with both Mayweather and Paul announcing the mouth-watering clash on their social media handles:

Early-bird tickets are currently priced at $24.99, though the main interest will understandably revolve around the money that Mayweather and Paul will be making off this fight.

With the match scheduled for the 20th of February, 2021, and the pair standing to make millions of dollars from the bout, fans could not believe their eyes when they logged onto Twitter recently.

I hope Logan Paul shits himself. And I don't just mean during his just-announce boxing match. I mean all the time. Non-stop. Not in a way that is at all life threatening, just a little bit all the time. — Travis McElroy, The Internet's Best Friend (@travismcelroy) December 7, 2020

The initial shock eventually gave way to hilarious memes online, most of which were directed at Logan Paul, as the online community believes that he may have just committed a cardinal sin by knocking on the door of Floyd "The Money" Mayweather.

Twitter reacts to Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather

The possibility of Floyd Mayweather taking on Logan Paul might have seemed impossible a couple of months ago, considering how starkly different their professions are.

While Mayweather is a revered name in the boxing circuit whose 50-0 record holds an unparalleled legacy of its own, Logan Paul is one of the biggest social media stars today, who has millions of followers across the globe.

Together with his brother Jake, who was also in the news recently for defeating NBA star Nate Robinson with a brutal KO, he has been looking to make a name for himself in the professional boxing circuit lately.

While fans have been looking forward to this announcement, most pundits have been extremely skeptical, only to be humbled recently on realizing that the match is officially happening.

Soon after the announcement went viral, fans took to Twitter to respond with hilarious memes as they proceeded to give their take on the highly-anticipated clash:

Logan Paul after the first punch by Mayweather pic.twitter.com/xUJ3sxHgUn — Arslan (@thega1nz) December 7, 2020

What Logan Paul will see when he gets knocked out by Floyd Mayweather 😂😭. #mayweathervsloganpaul pic.twitter.com/gIlkIyQDkj — Syed 🇺🇿 (@Drakeswriter1) December 7, 2020

Logan Paul waking up at a Juice WRLD concert after his fight with Floyd Mayweather pic.twitter.com/3IpRFVbvMe — Ry🐝 (@NinjaBands) December 6, 2020

What Logan Paul is going to do when he faces Floyd Mayweather: pic.twitter.com/KDKmVcfRqE — PRINCE X JOJO (@JOJOKaiX) December 6, 2020

Logan Paul waking up in the ring after catchin a fade from Floyd Mayweather pic.twitter.com/jKTt4NuPxi — Jimmy (@jimmy_koski) December 6, 2020

Floyd Mayweather after he knocks out Logan Paul in the first round pic.twitter.com/TGxuOgUjPw — 𝗔𝗹𝗶 (@Ali_Szn14) December 6, 2020

Logan Paul after one round with Floyd Mayweather: pic.twitter.com/ALfhZGWDBM — Naman Gupta (@andthenhetweets) December 6, 2020

First round of the Floyd Mayweather & Logan Paul fight boutta look like this: pic.twitter.com/6hen17WlJr — memory lane (@bitchim999) December 6, 2020

Logan Paul: yo go easy go easy

Floyd Mayweather: pic.twitter.com/mkXsSAlla3 — Hoodie Polo 🎅 (@sextonlaker) December 6, 2020

KSI watching Logan Paul get a fight against Floyd Mayweather pic.twitter.com/oRuGm7wCw9 — ` (@xoblxnding) December 6, 2020

Floyd Mayweather fighting Logan Paul in the boxing ring like: pic.twitter.com/vCEYHCX5DM — Side Tweep (@SideTweep) December 6, 2020

Footage from the future of Logan Paul getting knocked out by Floyd Mayweather: pic.twitter.com/GLQeKws8yu — 𝘉𝘪𝘨 𝘈𝘭 𝘰𝘯 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘉𝘦𝘢𝘵 👁 (@HoodieAlpal) December 6, 2020

Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul pic.twitter.com/TGkg6NbSbV — Poe's Law = Contemplating Ego Death (@undeadscribe) December 6, 2020

Logan Paul waking up in the ring after catchin a fade from Floyd Mayweather pic.twitter.com/XOJZ7XJeal — Mickey (@mmiicckkeeyyy1) December 7, 2020

This is what @LoganPaul will look like after the first 30 seconds when Floyd hits him with the 2 piece pic.twitter.com/gwiILvnNwO — Justin (@Justin62962473) December 6, 2020

Logan Paul after thirty seconds in the ring with Floyd Mayweather pic.twitter.com/VpjkgnNwfx — Dr. Sizzle (@Drr_Sizzle) December 6, 2020

Floyd Mayweather waiting for Logan Paul in the boxing ring. pic.twitter.com/PxHKgbHTS8 — The City Is Mind (@TheCityIsMind) December 6, 2020

How Floyd Mayweather finna leave Logan Paul in that ring pic.twitter.com/2ngqYrh4iU — Flight’s Burner (@FRBurnerAcct) December 6, 2020

This is how long Logan Paul is gonna last with Floyd Mayweather pic.twitter.com/1BgSHk9zVW — stan (@netsstan) December 6, 2020

As Twitter continues to have a field day feasting on memes, the hype surrounding Logan Paul Vs Floyd Mayweather just got a lot more real.