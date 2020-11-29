Twitter reacts with hilarious memes after Jake Paul leaves Nate Robinson unconscious with brutal KO 

Controversial YouTuber Jake Paul has just beaten NBA star Nate Robinson, courtesy of a sickening KO victory.

For weeks, the world has been eagerly awaiting the compelling clash between one of the biggest YouTubers and one of the most popular NBA stars.

When it finally happened, it turned out to be shockingly one-sided as Jake Paul pummelled his way to victory, at the expense of a hapless Nate Robinson.

JAKE PAUL JUST PUT NATE ROBINSON TO SLEEP pic.twitter.com/UkKYVX3jGW — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 29, 2020

In the clip above, Jake Paul could be seen knocking out Nate Robinson with a vicious right hook that left the 36-year old NBA star reeling.

It proved to be an unforgiving blow, as he never seemed to recover from it, and the match ended in Jake Paul's favor.

As soon as word got around that Jake Paul had knocked out Nate Robinson, Twitter was abuzz with several reactions as the online community shared their thoughts on the showdown.

Jake Paul knocks out Nate Robinson in a one-sided encounter

Despite being one of the biggest YouTubers on the planet, Jake Paul is no stranger to controversy, as the internet has come to perceive him as a stereotypical bad boy who often indulges in trash talk.

From making questionable statements to exhibiting reckless behavior, Jake Paul is one of the most polarizing figures in entertainment today. Apart from making vlogs, he has also tried his hand at games such as Fortnite in the past.

Nate Robinson, on the other hand, is one of the most prolific NBA stars who has represented the likes of the New York Knicks, The Boston Celtics, and The Chicago Bulls.

The NBA's first three-time slam dunk champion, Robinson, recently announced his foray into boxing by taking on Jake Paul on the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Sr undercard.

Unfortunately, his boxing debut turned out to be rather forgettable, courtesy of a vicious Jake Paul KO.

Check out some of the reactions online, as the online community responded with a barrage of memes:

Nate Robinson after getting ko’d by jake paul pic.twitter.com/OiiaH7OvYt — Edna Mode (@SaltedNutz_) November 29, 2020

Jake Paul handin Nate back to the nba https://t.co/wfnzW1laj8 pic.twitter.com/vL8f0K5L0F — Cuzz Lightyear (@cuzzzy21) November 29, 2020

Nate Robinson waiting for Jake Paul in the back like this😂😂 pic.twitter.com/AF90LCHAgL — Cameron Kirtley (@CameronKirtley3) November 29, 2020

How Jake Paul walking into Nate Robinson cookout pic.twitter.com/3hzsI8Bf37 — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) November 29, 2020

If u missed the Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson fite, this was the fight. #tysonvsjones pic.twitter.com/0KjYnFMtl8 — BadGuyHasSpokenPodcast (@BadGuyHasSpoken) November 29, 2020

Why Jake Paul Do Nate Robinson Like That 😳 pic.twitter.com/17q5g3N4tU — Mukhtar 🌹 (@HouseOfDrake) November 29, 2020

Nate Robinson got the sonic rings knocked out of him by Jake Paul 💀🥲 pic.twitter.com/YlW7oRUDIK — Come and See (@DaRealDCA) November 29, 2020

LeBron coming to save the NBA family vs Jake Paul pic.twitter.com/mFEpyj4qAQ — ᴊᴡᴇᴘᴘ (@JWepp) November 29, 2020

Nate Robinson after the fight against Jake Paul. pic.twitter.com/fubLWSy4xm — Rivendell Inonog (@RivendellInonog) November 29, 2020

what we see vs what jake paul sees pic.twitter.com/Ujz316jNrO — NDL Ringside (@NikoOmilana) November 29, 2020

Replay of the Nate Robinson vs Jake Paul fight.



Life imitates art. pic.twitter.com/lwUbKMJDCU — Loma (@LomahCrypto) November 29, 2020

Nate Robinson pulling up to jake Paul’s house tomorrow like pic.twitter.com/bqQnIQGqky — Dj Sodaboi (@DjSodaboi) November 29, 2020

How Jake Paul did Nate Robinson in that fight #tysonvsjones pic.twitter.com/7P1Gni1sj4 — CyclopsIsBetterThanWolverine (@Krakoan4Life) November 29, 2020

Everyone watching Nate Robinson getting KO’d by Jake Paul rn: pic.twitter.com/SUNUn1fT40 — 𝔸𝕟𝕕𝕣𝕖𝕨 (@TheKanyeCrest) November 29, 2020

Recap of YouTuber Jake Paul vs former NBA players Nate Robinson pic.twitter.com/moMcyYhvmB — OP4 (4-7) (@E4_Maf_E_Ya) November 29, 2020

Nate Robinson after Jake Paul landed that first punch. pic.twitter.com/H0VwmZLWX9 — Tobin Agenda (@PortlandHeath) November 29, 2020

Jake Paul walking out the stadium after sleeping Nate Robinson pic.twitter.com/4x32z8kWla — LJ (@ljwatkins03) November 29, 2020

When they asked Jake Paul to take it easy on Nate Robinson before the fight pic.twitter.com/lpjQnFvBEv — El Presidente of Griselda Records (@el_budget) November 29, 2020

2009 slam dunk contest winner nate robinson getting ko’d by jake paul ??!!! we living in a simulation fr pic.twitter.com/JGh7NUq9Ul — popstar jami (@spellerjamison) November 29, 2020

As the memes continue to come in thick and fast, it now remains to be seen who's next on the list for Jake Paul after Nate Robinson's boxing debacle.