Twitter reacts with hilarious memes after Jake Paul leaves Nate Robinson unconscious with brutal KO 

Controversial YouTuber Jake Paul has just beaten NBA star Nate Robinson, courtesy of a sickening KO victory.
For weeks, the world has been eagerly awaiting the compelling clash between one of the biggest YouTubers and one of the most popular NBA stars.
When it finally happened, it turned out to be shockingly one-sided as Jake Paul pummelled his way to victory, at the expense of a hapless Nate Robinson.
In the clip above, Jake Paul could be seen knocking out Nate Robinson with a vicious right hook that left the 36-year old NBA star reeling.
It proved to be an unforgiving blow, as he never seemed to recover from it, and the match ended in Jake Paul's favor.
As soon as word got around that Jake Paul had knocked out Nate Robinson, Twitter was abuzz with several reactions as the online community shared their thoughts on the showdown.
Jake Paul knocks out Nate Robinson in a one-sided encounter
Despite being one of the biggest YouTubers on the planet, Jake Paul is no stranger to controversy, as the internet has come to perceive him as a stereotypical bad boy who often indulges in trash talk.
From making questionable statements to exhibiting reckless behavior, Jake Paul is one of the most polarizing figures in entertainment today. Apart from making vlogs, he has also tried his hand at games such as Fortnite in the past.
Nate Robinson, on the other hand, is one of the most prolific NBA stars who has represented the likes of the New York Knicks, The Boston Celtics, and The Chicago Bulls.
The NBA's first three-time slam dunk champion, Robinson, recently announced his foray into boxing by taking on Jake Paul on the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Sr undercard.
Unfortunately, his boxing debut turned out to be rather forgettable, courtesy of a vicious Jake Paul KO.
Check out some of the reactions online, as the online community responded with a barrage of memes:
As the memes continue to come in thick and fast, it now remains to be seen who's next on the list for Jake Paul after Nate Robinson's boxing debacle.
Published 29 Nov 2020, 11:08 IST