Keemstar reveals that a Logan Paul - Floyd Mayweather bout could take place this year

2020 continues to spring a surprise on us with shocking crossovers and announcements as the latest rumours point towards a Logan Paul - Floyd Mayweather Jr. boxing match!

This announcement comes a year after Paul had infamously issued a challenge to one of the best boxers in the history of the sport, Floyd Mayweather. It now appears that the latter has accepted the challenge.

In a tweet by #DramaAlert host Daniel "Keemstar" Keem, it was revealed that this 'rumour' was 'not a joke':

The news of this exciting crossover is breaking the internet as Mayweather has reportedly agreed to come out of retirement for an exhibition match with Paul who is one of the most popular YouTubers online.

Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather Jr. in the works

In a video released by YouTube channel 'The Fighting News', their correspondent Mike Feinberg revealed that a Logan Paul - Floyd Mayweather fight is all set to take place later this year, something that has been 'confirmed' by a 'reputable source':

"Floyd Mayweather Jr. is coming out of retirement and has just signed a contract to fight an exhibition match against Youtube sensation Logan Paul. I don't understand the fight...Paul tried his hand at professional boxing, couldn't even beat the other nobody no one's ever heard of before. He's now going to be fighting one of the best in Floyd Mayweather. It's going to be a joke of a fight, but it's signed and is official."

Claiming that the match would be a 'walk in the park' for Mayweather, Feinberg also revealed that there is apparently good money involved in the match, which will most likely be streamed on YouTube where Paul's millions of followers would tune in.

It would technically be Logan Paul's second professional bout. He lost his first against fellow YouTuber Olajide Olatunji aka KSI. The YouTube star is renowned for hosting the 'Impaulsive' podcast and has also starred in several music videos. Paul's younger brother Jake Paul had also faced off against KSI's younger brother Deji and went to to win that bout.

While it would be absolute madness to even compare Logan Paul with Floyd Mayweather who is undefeated in 50 bouts and has 27 KO victories, the matchup has surely led to excitement among fans. with Twitter abuzz with several reactions.

Check out some of the reactions that have been trending online:

Generation Z-er: "Logan Paul will hand Floyd Mayweather his first loss."



Boxing Fans: https://t.co/1gCRCJ4SGb — Will (@williamdavidw) September 16, 2020

I wish youtube boxing didn’t exist...

These casuals need to learn a thing or two about fighting 🤦‍♂️

Kids are saying “LoGaN PaUl BeAts FlOyd MaYwEaThEr BeCaUse HeS BiG AnD StRoNg AnD FlOyD iS oLd”

Logan Paul Couldnt Even Beat KSI What Makes You Think He Beats One Of The Top 3 GOATs pic.twitter.com/F0wX1wIKut — Scarface (@scarfacefighter) September 16, 2020

you're telling me 0-1 200 pound boxer logan paul is fighting 155 pound 50-0 floyd mayweather? — UFC Apollo (@zazziUFC) September 16, 2020

If Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather really happens (Impossible) no one is going to lose it's an exhibition fight. Logan would secure an 8 figures bag and Mayweather a 9 figures bag — AB (@BashaSaw) September 16, 2020

i guarantee Logan Paul will give Floyd Mayweather his first loss — 🏹Genghis Tom🐴 (@NewSovietPoster) September 16, 2020

Logan Paul will hand Floyd Mayweather his first loss — 😈liam😈 (@xdliamm) September 16, 2020

Rest in peace Logan Paul — Devilfiveboss (@chrisbousleiman) September 16, 2020

Logan Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather would be a complete mismatch lmao — Shadez 🕶 (@ShadezXT) September 16, 2020

Everyone 5 seconds in to the Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather fight pic.twitter.com/e4nCp51GM4 — Connor Hynds (@1Conzobhoy) September 16, 2020

Seeing rumours that Floyd Mayweather is fighting Logan Paul! Do I think its mad...absolutely, will I tune in and watch the fight though.....absolutely 😂 #boxing pic.twitter.com/C036etLLhh — Nick (@NP18_) September 16, 2020

Rumours are circulating that Floyd Mayweather will fight Logan Paul 🥊



Who would you WANT to win? — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) September 16, 2020

While the rumours are yet to be confirmed, the reported bout between Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather Jr. might seem highly unlikely to materialise. Yet here we are in 2020, where stranger things have happened, so don't count on the fight not happening.