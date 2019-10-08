UFC News: Logan Paul is planning his UFC debut after fight with KSI

Kieran Herring FOLLOW ANALYST News 15 // 08 Oct 2019, 15:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

KSI VS. Logan Paul 2 - Launch Press Conference

Controversial YouTube star and now-professional boxer Logan Paul has stated his desire to step into the octagon after his professional boxing debut against KSI on November 9th.

Speaking to the media after the KSI vs Logan Paul press conference yesterday, Paul made his post-fight plans very clear, calling on UFC President Dana White to give him a shot at the top level...

"I will have progressed too much to ever fight another celebrity or YouTuber after this. I am sparring professional fighters and I am beating them badly, that does so much for my confidence. I relied on my athleticism to carry me through the first fight and it almost worked; but now I am a boxer, I am literally a professional fighter and I feel like it. I would honestly love to fight in the UFC; I want Dana White to put me in the Octagon." (Transcript via LadBible)

Turning Pro

Logan Paul has never been a stranger to controversy. In 2017, he attracted unwanted mainstream attention when he showed a suicide victim in one of his YouTube videos.

It is now the boxing community who are divided over Paul and his antics. Ever since boxing promoter Eddie Hearn offered Paul and KSI the opportunity to turn professional and fight on pay-per-view, there have been vocal dissenters claiming that the pair are not worthy of headlining a top-tier boxing event - over one million PPV buys from their first fight suggests otherwise.

UFC Debut

Logan Paul has campaigned for a shot in the UFC in the past and was largely ignored by Dana White and his team. However, Paul is now officially a professional boxer and a college-level wrestler. Combine this with his rabid fan-base and uncanny ability to self-promote, and all of a sudden, Paul has a resume that should be able to catch Dana White's eye.

When you consider the UFC's involvement in Mayweather vs McGregor, the CM Punk debacle, and Dana White's desire to promote a fight between Justin Beiber and Tom Cruise - you have to say that we may well be hurtling towards a UFC debut for Logan Paul in the near future.