UFC News: "Logan Paul vs. CM Punk can happen," says former Welterweight Champion

17 Nov 2019

Logan Paul and CM Punk.

What started as a joke may actually become a reality. Yes, Logan Paul could get signed by the UFC. At least that's what Tyron Woodley believes.

T-Wood was on TMZ's The Hollywood Beatdown and he shared his thoughts about the polarising YouTube Star possibly joining UFC for a fight against CM Punk.

“(Paul vs. CM Punk) can happen, for sure. To be honest, when the UFC brought over CM Punk, I don’t know why they wouldn’t bring over Logan Paul. Logan Paul is the exact same demographic, 18 to 30 years old. The exact YouTubers that are watching his stuff are the same ones that are watching the UFC. He has a huge following. Great deal. He looks athletic, he’s a Division I wrestler, he’s insane, and he’s going to talk a lot of s**t so the press conferences are going to be insane. After this last event, I wouldn’t be surprised in the next two months we see some breaking news of Logan Paul getting a couple-fight deal with the UFC.” H/t Credit: BJPenn

Paul recently took on fellow YouTuber KSI in a controversial boxing rematch and lost via a close split decision. KSI sent a message to Paul during a post-fight interview stating that he should go to the UFC to fight CM Punk.

Logan Paul has taken KSI's advice into consideration and has expressed his desire to fight the former WWE Superstar. CM Punk recently returned to WWE programming to be a part of FOX's studio show, WWE Backstage on FS1.

It's a known fact that CM Punk has signed a deal with FOX and not WWE, which means that he is free to pursue other avenues, including another MMA fight.

Punk vs. Paul may not pander to fight purists but it is still a showdown that guarantees to rake in a lot of money. However, will the UFC entertain the idea? Dana White has not responded to the potential matchup as of this writing.

Logan Paul added that he is prepared to face Punk in UFC or Bellator, but if Tyron Woodley is to be believed, the Youtube sensation could end up fighting inside the UFC Octagon sooner rather than later.