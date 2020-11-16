"One punch and I'd snap him in half": Logan Paul calls out Floyd Mayweather, gives his prediction on a rumored match

Popular YouTuber Logan Paul has reignited the hype surrounding a possible match with boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr after he threw shade at him in a recent Instagram post.

Sharing a snippet, where he addresses the paparazzi, Logan Paul can be heard trash-talking about Floyd Mayweather, where he not only states that he would 'whoop his a**,' but also goes on to claim that he would snap him in half, with just a single punch.

In the clip above, Logan Paul can be seen responding to a reporter who states that Floyd Mayweather is yet to comment on a possible match between the two.

Despite a match among the two being rumored for a long time, nothing concrete has emerged as of now.

However, with his recent comments, Logan continues to fan the flames, and it is only a matter of time before Floyd Mayweather decides to come up with his own rebuttal eventually.

Logan Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather is in the limelight once again

Perhaps, the video above is one of the earliest, which kickstarted the rumors of a possible fight between internet personality Logan Paul and the undefeated boxing icon Floyd Mayweather Jr.

With a stupendous 50-0 boxing record, including 27 KO victories, Floyd Mayweather is a sporting icon who needs no introduction.

On the other hand, Logan Paul is one of the biggest social media influencers today, who is known for his 'Impaulsive' podcast, as well as for creating content and trying his hand at video games online.

Ever since his professional boxing debut against British YouTuber KSI, Logan Paul has been looking to return to the squared circle.

On the other hand, Mayweather formally announced his retirement, though the chances of him coming back for one more fight has continued to gain traction with each passing day.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Fix, Logan Paul can be heard trash-talking about his rumored opponent, Floyd Mayweather:

"If I caught Floyd in a real fight, street fight? Whoop his a**, no question. MMA? Octagon? Whoop his a**. The only place I think Floyd is safe, obviously the boxing ring, but to be honest, I don't give a f**k."

" I will fight Floyd anytime, anywhere, anyplace, doesn't f*****g matter to me, if I caught him with one punch, I would snap this f****r in half. "

He then went on to boast about his credentials and statistics, which he believes provides him with a clear advantage over Mayweather:

"I'm eight inches taller, I'm forty pounds heavier, I'm half his age, I'm two times as hungry and ten times as smart ...he's got everything to lose, I got nothing to lose. Mr Money wants a money fight? Let's f*****g go. "

While Logan Paul certainly seems to be sure of his boxing credentials, his recent vainglorious comments may very well come back to bite him soon enough.

Check out some of the responses online, as fans reacted to the entire Logan Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather situation:

Logan Paul shared this paparazzi video on Instagram and tagged Floyd Mayweather. Many of Logan’s fans think he’s delusional, pointing out Logan Paul couldn’t even beat KSI. pic.twitter.com/zmSwwWyP43 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) November 16, 2020

Hey I don't care who punches Logan Paul any and all are welcome lmao pic.twitter.com/n0xGVWlwiW — Princess Chomp Box (@redhead_raging) November 16, 2020

Did @KSI knock all the brain cells out of @LoganPaul ’s tiny brain or is he really that dumb to threaten @FloydMayweather with his single punch 🥊 — Shaurya Garg (@03_shaurya) November 15, 2020

Logan Paul vs floyd mayweather if it happens I am betting all of my money on Logan Paul pic.twitter.com/HHJB0CZRJW — Rio (@Rio65416494) November 15, 2020

Never been a fan of @FloydMayweather, but I’d still love to see him whoop @LoganPaul’s 🍑 #thedisrespect — Harris Baker (@Harris_Baker) November 15, 2020

In a boxing match floyd Mayweather is still winning — itsyaboigoku (@itsyaboigoku1) November 16, 2020

Logan Paul couldn’t beat KSI but thinks he’s gonna beat Floyd Mayweather? okay 😂 — gnarlie (@KnownLiarr) November 15, 2020

Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather? lmao 🤣 — dudes (@shuaibbadat_) November 16, 2020

@LoganPaul really out here thinking he can snap @FloydMayweather in half. 🤨🤨 — Dev Chavda (@DevChavda123) November 15, 2020

From the comments above, it is quite evident that a strong duality of perception seems to exist online, as the internet is clearly divided over Logan Paul's chances against Floyd Mayweather.

As the hype surrounding a long-rumored match continues to increase with each passing day, it could undoubtedly befit Logan Paul if he performs well when it eventually comes to facing off against Floyd 'The Money' Mayweather.