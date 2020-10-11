Fortnite is never going to die ft NadeShot, Logan Paul & more

Of late, Fortnite has received criticism from quite a few content creators. Various server-related issues, random bugs and glitches, and other fundamental problems have plagued the game for months. Some notable content creators such as Ninja, Tfue, and SypherPK have been vocal about issues at different points, and have even threatened to quit the game altogether.

Further, the ‘content problem’ has also stayed for quite some time, with various creators accusing Epic Games of releasing ‘clickbait updates.’

Fans were unsure whether Epic would fit in the plethora of Marvel characters in the original storyline seamlessly, something they have done with a degree of success.

These issues have not just been limited to content creators. Fans have regularly flooded official Fortnite social media handles with ‘dead-game’ comments. While theis game’s popularity is nowhere near the level it was, this does not necessarily mean that it is a beyond saving.

Image Credits: Logan Paul, Twitter

Fortnite is never going to die: NadeShot and Logan Paul discuss the game and lots more

Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag is a former COD professional and CEO/founder of esports organization and lifestyle brand 100 Thieves. Recently, he made an appearance on Logan Paul’s ‘Impaulsive’ podcast, where he talked about a range of issues, including Dr DisRespect and COD: Warzone.

new IMPAULSIVE podcast@nadeshot talks warzone, dr. disrespect, and future of fortnite 🎮

watch or grenadehttps://t.co/UYFHjAr3qG pic.twitter.com/AbZTsbMEOL — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) August 13, 2020

During the discussion, the future of Fortnite also came up, and Nadeshot had rather interesting views on the topic. Unlike other content creators who think that Fortnite is indeed a dying game, he suggested that it is nowhere near being a ‘dead game’.

Instead, he thinks that it will never die:

“No, Fortnite is not dead. A lot of people still play it, man. I don’t think Fortnite is ever gonna die, and I actually think Fortnite really cares about what is happening to the game right now, (and) the public opinion. Because I think Fortnite’s goal is much bigger than to have you jump in, play a 100-man Battle Royale.”

“Fortnite is essentially turning into a sandbox, and it is a social platform for kids. They are not getting on just to play. They are getting on to hang out with their buddies. I think Fortnite will turn into something like Roblox, or Minecraft, where you can go in and create your imagination.”

He also stated that Fortnite had raised a lot of money and has an exciting future. Nadeshot definitely has a rather rosy opinion about this battle royale title’s, future unlike quite a few famous names related to the game.

