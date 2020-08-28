Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4: When will the season end?

Fortnite's Chapter 2 Season 4, with its Marvel-themed storyline, has single-handedly reignited interest in the game. Various Marvel superheroes have arrived on the Fortnite Battle Royale island to stop Galactus from devouring it. This list includes Thor, who was the first to arrive, along with Iron-Man and Wolverine, among other X-Men and Marvel characters.

The one question that people had regarding the Marvel crossover was whether Fortnite developers would be able to accommodate so many characters in the original storyline. Up until now, the storyline has been compact and to the point, with Galactus' arrival expected to shake things up.

However, Fortnite as a game is very dynamic, and is in constant flux. In such a scenario, fans cannot help but wonder when exactly the season will come to an end. In this article, we attempt to answer that same question.

Galactus vs the heroes in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4

When does Fortnite Season 4 end?

Well, as the season has only started, there is no official confirmation regarding the date on which Fortnite Season 4 will end. Furthermore, the storyline itself has quite a few crucial characters who are sure to have a big say on the future of the Battle Royale island.

These facts suggest that the new season will probably take more time to come to its conclusion than Fortnite’s Chapter 2 Season 3. This is something that data miners have already confirmed. You can see Fortnite leaker and data miner Mikey’s Twitter post on the matter below.

Chapter 2 - Season 4 End Date: December 11th. #Fortnite — Mikey - Fortnite Leaks (@FNBRHQ) August 27, 2020

According to data miners, this season will last more than 100 days! In comparison, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 lasted 71 days. The season was released on the 17th of June, and came to an end just yesterday, i.e., the 27th of August.

Of course, this seems logical, considering the extent of changes and the impending threat of Galactus. Over the coming weeks, we are sure to see several showdowns between the heroes and this villain, who is probably not alone. It has already been confirmed that the Herald was somehow involved in finding the Fortnite island on Galactus' behalf.

Advertisement

The Herald has found The Island.



The prelude to War has begun. Experience Part 1 in-game now...#FortniteSeason4 8.27.2020 pic.twitter.com/Pl14rHYjGq — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 22, 2020

Moreover, we have already seen Silver Surfer's surfboard released as an in-game item, which suggests that the battle at hand will surely be an epic one! Considering the extent of the storyline and the number of characters involved, more than a 100 days might well prove to be the correct amount of time it takes for Fortnite developers to bring a fitting conclusion to this storyline.

Until then, all we can do is prepare for Galactus' impending arrival, just like the superheroes are doing.