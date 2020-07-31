Fortnite: Pro outrages after Epic Games fails to address server lag issues

Of late, we have talked quite a bit about the stagnation Fortnite has seen over recent times. On the one hand, notable streamers and players, such as SypherPK and Ninja, have discussed some fundamental issues that plague the game.

On the other hand, the overall revenue that Fortnite generated reduced considerably from 2018 to 2019. In the former, the game generated its highest revenue so far, $2.4 billion, while this figure was reduced to around $ 1.8 billion last year. What’s more, quite a few content creators and players have complained about Epic Game’s laggy servers for some time now.

Credit: millenium.us.org

Furthermore, the Fortnite community, in particular, has voiced concerns about the lack of updates recently, while recent delays concerning some features (cars!) have further frustrated fans. And now, another notable Fortnite streamer and player has posted his issues related to the game.

Fortnite pro outrages over server lag issues

Tim 'Bizzle' Miller is an America YouTuber and Twitch streamer who used to play for the Ghost Gaming Esports Organization. In April 2020, he officially joined the FaZe Fortnite team:

He's on the shortlist for greatest Professional Fortnite players of all-time. Now he's our newest signing.



Join us in welcoming @FaZeBizzle to FaZe Clan!#FaZeUp pic.twitter.com/ZtIJHoM6iM — FaZe Clan (@FaZeClan) April 6, 2020

He has become the latest notable Fortnite player to complain about lag in the game, posting the following tweet on 30th July.

Epic has been running test games for weeks and hasn't changed 1 thing about the game, It's been 3 years and they still can't fix endgame lag and now it feels worse then ever. @EpicGames @FNCompetitive Stop funding tournaments and pay someone with a brain to help you. — Bizzle (@FaZeBizzle) July 29, 2020

As you can see, he complained about Fortnite, and felt that Epic has not been able to fix ‘endgame’ lag even after three years of complaints. He suggested not entirely understanding the point of the ‘test games’ that the developers have been hosting, and that the situation is worse than it has ever been.

Advertisement

Credit: essentiallysports.com

Bizzle also did not shy away from bringing the relevant people up to date on his complaints, and tagged the official Epic Games and FNCompetitive accounts in the tweet. He asked Epic to stop focusing on tournaments, and instead improve upon this aspect first and foremost.

How did fans react?

Most Fortnite fans were quick to agree with Bizzle, and wanted Epic to solve the problems he was speaking about.

Credit: twitter.com

Some suggested ways in which things could be improved.

Credit: twitter.com

One fan posted the following, and pointedly suggested that people would soon start posting comments asking him to “stop complaining”.

Credit: twitter.com

While none of the fans appeared to post anything on those lines, the Twitter account of notable Fortnite leaker HYPEX posted the following in response to the original tweet.

There's a lot of building and events happening in endgames. Its not a simple fix as you think it is, they are humans too and complaining to them everytime won't fix shit, this game wasn't meant for comp so atleast be grateful that they gave you an opportunity to compete for money https://t.co/VXwSWEewK1 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 29, 2020

Regardless, it is no coincidence that so many people have talked about Fortnite’s issues, and Epic Games should actually listen to fans and make the required improvements quickly.