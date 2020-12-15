Logan Paul ridicules Floyd Mayweather's height in photoshopped Instagram post

YouTube megastar and actor Logan Paul has taken to his official social media account to take a jibe at professional boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Logan Paul took to his Instagram account and posted a photoshopped photo of himself and upcoming opponent Floyd Mayweather, mocking Mayweather’s height.

Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather are at different stages of their respective boxing careers

Logan Paul is 25 years of age and has just one professional boxing bout on his resume. However, the talented athlete – who’s often been praised for his athletic accomplishments in his younger years – has asserted that he is indeed sincere about improving his pugilistic skills.

Paul competed in a white-collar boxing match against fellow YouTube star KSI back in August of 2018, with the match being declared a majority draw.

Following this, Paul proceeded to make his professional boxing debut in November 2019. He once again faced KSI, albeit under professional boxing rules this time around. Logan Paul ended up losing the fight via split decision, taking his professional boxing record to 0-1.

On the contrary, Logan Paul’s opponent Floyd Mayweather Jr. – whom Paul will face in an exhibition boxing match on February 20th, 2021 – is 43 years of age.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is widely regarded as one of the greatest boxers of all time and is heralded among the all-time-greats in all of combat sports.

Mayweather retired from professional boxing after a 10th round TKO victory over MMA and UFC superstar Conor McGregor, who had crossed over to the sport of boxing for the much-discussed ‘money fight’.

The aforementioned matchup between Mayweather and McGregor took place in August 2017. It witnessed Mayweather take his professional boxing record to 50-0 and then retire.

Needless to say, the vast majority of combat sports fans and experts have been highlighting the contrast between where Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather are in their respective journeys as professional combat sportspersons.

Logan Paul enjoys a significant size advantage over Floyd Mayweather; reminds Mayweather about the same

Yet another factor that has caught the attention of fans and experts in the fight game is the size difference between Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather.

Logan Paul is 6’2” and weighs around 200 pounds. Meanwhile, Floyd Mayweather is 5’8” and walks around at a bit more than 150 pounds. Mayweather had, in fact, weighed in at 149.5 pounds for his 2017 fight against Conor McGregor.

This size advantage that Logan Paul holds over Floyd Mayweather has often been highlighted by Paul himself. He has now once again put forth an Instagram post featuring a photoshopped image of him towering over Mayweather. The post’s caption read as follows:

“50 and oh my god he’s small @floydmayweather”

Which fighter do you see emerging victorious in the exhibition boxing match between Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather Jr.?