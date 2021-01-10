Jake Paul net worth: How much is the YouTuber-turned-boxer worth?

YouTube sensation Jake Paul's astonishing net worth climbs over $17 million. The younger brother of YouTube star Logan Paul, Jake came into the limelight after Disney hired him in 2016 for the American comedy television series named 'Bizaardvark'.

In 2016 and 2017, Jake Paul earned himself an estimated $11.5 million each year, amounting to $22.5 million. In 2018, Paul garnered a whopping $22.5 million, making him the second-highest-paid YouTube star on the planet.

However, it seems like Jake Paul has gained more popularity than ever since challenging UFC star Conor McGregor following his massive win against Nate Robinson on November 28. The call-outs weren't too surprising given that the social media personality has courted controversy throughout his career.

Jake Paul would "beat the s***" out of Conor McGregor, claims Khabib's managerhttps://t.co/S9mXGzNs6E pic.twitter.com/WkiWTrlGku — Daily Star Sport (@DailyStar_Sport) January 5, 2021

Paul's risky and 'erratic' behavior got him fired from his Disney television show Bizaardvark. He was charged with criminal trespass and unlawful assembly for participating in a looting incident near a 'Black Lives Matter' protest rally outside a mall in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Jake kicked off his video career in September 2013 before being hired by Disney to appear on the sitcom "Bizaardvark" in 2017. Paul was later fired from Bizaardvark during the filming of the second season due to controversies including complaints from his neighbors. Jake Paul infamously hosted wild parties, orchestrated pranks, and allowed enormous crowds of fans to gather outside his place by making his address public.

Jake Paul's boxing career

On February 24, 2018, Jake Paul and his brother Logan announced that they would be fighting KSI and his younger brother, Deji, in a pair of exhibition boxing matches. Logan Paul and KSI traded punches in the main event while Jake and Deji squared off in an undercard bout. Jake Paul picked up a TKO win in the fifth round of the fight.

Jake Paul later fought against fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib on January 30, 2020, in Miami. He won the fight via TKO at 2:18 in the first round. In 2020, Paul was supposed to step inside the ring for his second professional fight against former NBA ace Nate Robinson. Paul and Robinson locked horns in an undercard fight headlined by a magnum opus between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr.

Paul knocked out Robinson in the second round of the fight and has been vying for a potential clash against Conor McGregor since. Paul even went to the lengths of insulting the Irishman and his longtime partner to elicit a response from the champ.

Scott Coker happy to book Jake Paul vs. Dillon Danis as long as the trade-off is one boxing match and one MMA fight https://t.co/hsZdLxJ4TG pic.twitter.com/hzOUSB9aeg — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) December 31, 2020

Jake Paul's call-out of McGregor received major backlash from the MMA community and plenty of fighters challenged the YouTuber to fight them. He is now rumored to fight former ONE Championship welterweight champion Ben Askren in an exhibition boxing match on March 28 in Los Angeles.