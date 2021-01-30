When Youtuber turned boxer Logan Paul got in trouble for tasing dead rats

YouTuber Logan Paul is known for being a controversial public figure. In 2018, the older of the Paul brothers posted a video on YouTube titled "Get these rats". Paul tased rats inhabiting his porch with a stun gun.

In this video, Logan Paul can be seen screaming, "Get them!", as he fired at the rats. The carcasses were shot at continuously with the stun gun and later thrown into the dustbin. This video received a ton of backlash and was ultimately taken down from Logan Paul's YouTube channel.

“This sort of content has no place on YouTube or anywhere else, as it could desensitise young people to cruelty to animals,” a PETA spokesperson told TMZ.

Prior to this incident, Logan Paul had also filmed and posted a video of the infamous Aokigahara forest, also known as 'Suicide Forest', in Japan. In this video Paul recorded himself wandering in the forest until he found a dead body hanging from one of the trees.

The mockery and insensitive jokes made by Logan Paul resulted in huge criticism of the YouTuber. Later, Logan Paul removed the aforementioned video and posted an apology video addressing his misconduct.

"I don't expect to be forgiven. I am here to apologize... The reactions that you saw on tape were raw and unfiltered. I should've never posted the video. I should have put the cameras down. There are a lot of things I should've done differently but I didn't. And for that, from the bottom of my heart, I am sorry", said Logan Paul in his apology video.

What is Logan Paul up to these days?

Along with his YouTube career, Logan Paul has now ventured into professional boxing as well. The 25 year-old is now set to face arguably the best defensive boxer in history, Floyd 'Money' Mayweather. The two were reportedly going to trade blows on February 20th, 2021. Howver, the bout has been postponed for now and a new date has not been revealed yet.

"I'll say this: The complications are that when you are dealing with someone like Floyd Mayweather – who is, you know, the most desired, highest-paid fighter on the planet, and he operates at a certain caliber, and the people around him want to make sure their talent, their fighter, is performing at a certain level – there are a lot of hoops to jump through. There a lot of people involved, and you've only got one shot at it, so you need to get it absolutely 1,000 percent right. And we're just making sure we're doing that. But yeah, no, I'm still going to beat the s**t out of Floyd Mayweather; or maybe he's going to beat the s**t out of me. Who knows? The point is it's still going to happen." (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)