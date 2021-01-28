Has Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs Logan Paul been postponed?

Yes. The Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul fight has been postponed.

However, Logan Paul has now clarified that his fight against Floyd Mayweather Jr. will come to fruition despite the postponement.

Has Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul been postponed?

Speaking to his good friend Mike Majlak on an edition of The Night Shift Gaming, Logan Paul asserted that the fight has been postponed.

Regardless, Logan Paul shot down rumors about the fight being canceled, adding that a significant amount of people are eager to watch him and Mayweather fight. Logan Paul stated:

"I've been a little upset at the narrative I'm seeing online; a little f**king upset. So, I'll clear this up, you know, one time. I’ll probably clear it up on Impaulsive (Logan Paul’s podcast) too. It's just stupid – Because a guy who we had come to test, to be a strength and conditioning coach or like join the camp to do like rubber band exercises, leaked pertinent information about the fight.”

“As soon as this got out that he said that the fight was being pushed (postponed), as soon as the information got out, I was like, ‘Oh, f**k. We've had a leak from inside our camp. Like no one was supposed to know that’. And then the narrative changed to, ‘Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul fight postponed due to quote-unquote lack of interest’.”

“Lack of interest? What the f**k? There hasn’t been a fight that's made this much noise the whole year. Bro, just releasing this sh** went viral as f**k."

Logan Paul explains how ongoing business negotiations led to the fight being postponed

Shedding light upon the postponement, Logan Paul expounded that going through business negotiations with someone as high-profile as Floyd Mayweather comes with its own set of challenges. Logan Paul suggested that this has, in turn, led to the fight being postponed:

"I'll say this: The complications are that when you are dealing with someone like Floyd Mayweather – who is, you know, the most desired, highest-paid fighter on the planet, and he operates at a certain caliber, and the people around him want to make sure their talent, their fighter, is performing at a certain level – there are a lot of hoops to jump through. There a lot of people involved, and you've only got one shot at it, so you need to get it absolutely 1,000 percent right. And we're just making sure we're doing that. But yeah, no, I'm still going to beat the s**t out of Floyd Mayweather; or maybe he's going to beat the s**t out of me. Who knows? The point is it's still going to happen." (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

The exhibition boxing match between Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather was scheduled to take place on February 20th, 2021. Nevertheless, the fight will now take place at a later date that’ll be announced in the days to come.