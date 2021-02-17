Logan Paul leaving California: Where is the YouTuber-turned-boxer moving?

Logan Paul has made the decision to move out of California. In the latest episode of his 'Implausive' podcast, Logan Paul revealed that he will soon be shifting base to Puerto Rico.

Logan Paul spoke about leaving Los Angeles a few weeks ago in an episode of Implausive. He said that the taxes in California are "f***ing insane". Paul also stated that he wanted to start a new chapter in life, prompting his move out of LA. However, the 25-year-old stated that he would be moving to Miami at the time.

new IMPAULSIVE podcast

I’m leaving California... ✌🏼

watch or departhttps://t.co/WwGbUAU4hG pic.twitter.com/uQEXHqIRZs — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) February 16, 2021

In the latest episode of his podcast, Paul revealed that he had spent the last week in Puerto Rico and had fallen in love with the place. Logan Paul even said that his misconceptions of Puerto Rico being a third-world country were done away with during the visit.

Paul also stated that the tax rates in Puerto Rico paled in comparison to those in California. His move out of California comes after his brother Jake Paul recently decided to leave LA as well.

Jake Paul has become serious about professional boxing and has a 2-0 professional boxing record. His last win was a KO victory against former NBA player Nate Robinson. The younger of the Paul brothers will fight former Bellator welterweight champion Ben Askren next.

When is Logan Paul's next fight?

Logan Paul was set to fight Floyd Mayweather on February 20th. Although the fight has been indefinitely postponed, Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather have said that the bout will definitely take place in the future.

Speaking about the fight in an episode of Implausive, Logan Paul said:

"The fight's still happening. We want to have a packed arena somewhere and then we have to iron out the business side of things. He's got a lot of people on his team, Al Haymon got involved," said Logan Paul.

"If you know boxing, you know what that means for getting an actual deal done and figuring out a venue. I need as much practice, training, sparring under my belt against this guy. With every day that goes past, I get better and he gets older," Paul added.

Floyd Mayweather also confirmed he would fight Logan Paul when he announced his plans for 2021. Mayweather also intends to fight Jake Paul later this year.

Logan Paul's professional boxing career has been largely unsuccessful so far. He only has one fight on his professional record, which was a loss against fellow Youtuber KSI. The fight was a rematch of their previous amateur bout which ended in a draw.