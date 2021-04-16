Harry Styles' stunning "Ariel" SNL photoshoot leaves Twitter in awe

Harry Styles as Prince Eric? More like the perfect Ariel.
An unseen pic of the "Watermelon Sugar" hitmaker from an SNL photoshoot dating back to 2019 recently surfaced online amid extensive fanfare.
The 27-year-old Grammy-award-winning artist recently found himself on the Twitter trending page courtesy of a surprise photoshoot where he is dressed as Ariel from The Little Mermaid.
In a recent sneak-peek at a picture from a 2019 SNL photoshoot, Harry Styles can be seen effortlessly slipping into Ariel's role, acing every nuance of the look.
Right from the flaming orange hair to the spot-on mermaid attire, Harry's never-before-seen Ariel getup instantly set tongues wagging online.
It also served as a further testament to his chameleonic range and inarguable status as a modern-day fashion icon.
The sheer elegance with which he carries off the look has already led several to label him the perfect Ariel, as fans heaped praise on his glamorous avatar.
Twitter reacts to rare Harry Styles "Ariel" SNL photoshoot
Back in 2019, Harry Styles was in the running to star as Prince Eric opposite Halle Bailey's Ariel in Rob Marshall's upcoming live-action adaptation of Hans Christian Andersen's timeless fairy-tale.
The film features an ensemble cast, including Melissa McCarthy, Daveed Diggs, Javier Bardem and Awkwafina.
Despite being a leading fan-favorite, the role didn't quite materialize as the former One Direction star ultimately passed on the part, with Jonah Hauer-King eventually being cast as Prince Eric.
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he had attributed the following reason behind his decision to forgo the chance to play Prince Charming in a Disney movie:
"I want to put music out and focus on that for a while. But everyone involved in it was amazing. So I think it's going to be great. I'll enjoy watching it, I'm sure."
Cut to two years later, and fans have once again issued a clarion call for Harry Styles' casting in The Little Mermaid. Only this time around, it's for the role of the curious, wide-eyed Princess Ariel.
Here are some of the reactions online, as fans went gaga over Harry Styles stellar turn as Ariel:
From setting the music charts on fire to revolutionizing the world of fashion with his eclectic wardrobe choices, Harry Styles continues to treat fans to an endless dose of wholesomeness.