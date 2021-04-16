Harry Styles' stunning "Ariel" SNL photoshoot leaves Twitter in awe

Harry Styles as Prince Eric? More like the perfect Ariel.

An unseen pic of the "Watermelon Sugar" hitmaker from an SNL photoshoot dating back to 2019 recently surfaced online amid extensive fanfare.

The 27-year-old Grammy-award-winning artist recently found himself on the Twitter trending page courtesy of a surprise photoshoot where he is dressed as Ariel from The Little Mermaid.

In a recent sneak-peek at a picture from a 2019 SNL photoshoot, Harry Styles can be seen effortlessly slipping into Ariel's role, acing every nuance of the look.

Right from the flaming orange hair to the spot-on mermaid attire, Harry's never-before-seen Ariel getup instantly set tongues wagging online.

It also served as a further testament to his chameleonic range and inarguable status as a modern-day fashion icon.

the real reason harry didn’t audition for prince eric was because he wanted to play ariel smh pic.twitter.com/3axRn3GJ6X — vale ‎✪ (@CONNEXWITABLE) April 16, 2021

harry styles said i can do both pic.twitter.com/D0pqYF4Y8O — mar (@haloscopy) April 16, 2021

“My newest tattoo is of a mermaid. [Why?] I am a mermaid.”



(Harry Styles, 2014) pic.twitter.com/FCktf45rA8 — ً (@HSQUOTED) April 16, 2021

Sources say that Harry Styles will be playing the role of Ariel in the upcoming Disney movie “The little Mermaid” pic.twitter.com/s8bCQ5Kivg — Alex ༄ ⋆.•. (@fairytailhrry) April 16, 2021

📲The Little Mermaid featuring Harry Styles and cast. pic.twitter.com/PwhLkj0VnH — nay (@lthsgoldenlover) April 16, 2021

HARRY STYLES HAS ALWAYS BEEN THE LITTLE MERMAID!! 🧜‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/5nXztX0AvB — Sneha ◟̽◞̽ ✰ (@loualwaysyouhaz) April 16, 2021

📸| Harry photographed for SNL in 2019! pic.twitter.com/K25zWyeru0 — HL Daily Media (@HLDMedia) April 16, 2021

The sheer elegance with which he carries off the look has already led several to label him the perfect Ariel, as fans heaped praise on his glamorous avatar.

Twitter reacts to rare Harry Styles "Ariel" SNL photoshoot

Back in 2019, Harry Styles was in the running to star as Prince Eric opposite Halle Bailey's Ariel in Rob Marshall's upcoming live-action adaptation of Hans Christian Andersen's timeless fairy-tale.

The film features an ensemble cast, including Melissa McCarthy, Daveed Diggs, Javier Bardem and Awkwafina.

Despite being a leading fan-favorite, the role didn't quite materialize as the former One Direction star ultimately passed on the part, with Jonah Hauer-King eventually being cast as Prince Eric.

Meet the cast of Disney's The Little Mermaid, starring Halle Bailey, Jonah Hauer-King, @Awkwafina, @DaveedDiggs, @JacobTremblay, @MelissaMcCarthy & Javier Bardem. Directed by Rob Marshall, featuring music from the animated original & new music by @AlMenken & @Lin_Manuel Miranda. pic.twitter.com/lXp0p2mVrE — Disney (@Disney) December 11, 2020

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he had attributed the following reason behind his decision to forgo the chance to play Prince Charming in a Disney movie:

"I want to put music out and focus on that for a while. But everyone involved in it was amazing. So I think it's going to be great. I'll enjoy watching it, I'm sure."

Cut to two years later, and fans have once again issued a clarion call for Harry Styles' casting in The Little Mermaid. Only this time around, it's for the role of the curious, wide-eyed Princess Ariel.

Here are some of the reactions online, as fans went gaga over Harry Styles stellar turn as Ariel:

ariel and prince eric are the best disney couple pic.twitter.com/pqjsmdihDA — carly☀️| dj era (@codyko123) April 16, 2021

so that’s why harry turned down the role of prince eric, he wanted to be ariel all along pic.twitter.com/mAUbAXAQ2L — elodie²⁸ ♡’s chrissy 📌 GIVEAWAY ERA (@swtcreature28) April 16, 2021

when he can do both cinderella and ariel pic.twitter.com/bRjOnypt8P — samᴴ (@hslotkiss) April 16, 2021

duplicity said harry is sebastian but he said no bitch i’m ariel pic.twitter.com/OvXEk7glog — CODY ☁️ (@copyofacody) April 16, 2021

it’s the way harry’s played prince eric, sebastian, AND ariel!!! he’s so talented 🤩🤩🤩😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/c3YyfBJBbU — naomi’s under da sea era (@duplicitycherry) April 16, 2021

prince eric ariel pic.twitter.com/r6DHqsk1jV — louis & harry (@larrycomfy) April 16, 2021

No but remember in 2019 there were rumours about harry playing Prince Eric and we used to joke about him playing Ariel instead but now he really is Ariel- pic.twitter.com/X7PuoI27tE — gesundheit²⁸ ia-ish (@ltpolaroids) April 16, 2021

It has been confirmed that Harry Styles is set to star as young mermaid Ariel in the 2022 live action adaption of Disney movie The Little Mermaid.



The story follows Ariel on her journey to find her true calling, along with the help of her underwater friend Sebastian. pic.twitter.com/10tjM9yoSO — Film Updates (@lwtnewangel) April 16, 2021

harry as ariel appreciation post pic.twitter.com/sb0ZkxCifv — nina𓆜 (@styIesdanger) April 16, 2021

harry styles everybody the man can give you ariel AND prince eric and occasionally even sebastian 😏 pic.twitter.com/Avr6HMwlH2 — mari ☽ (@tobesolouist) April 16, 2021

who else has the versatility to be prince eric, ariel, and sebastian??? pic.twitter.com/YWF33lQuTq — taylor (@sostayasec) April 16, 2021

Harry styles IS Ariel pic.twitter.com/fSXjcBjT81 — gesundheit²⁸ ia-ish (@ltpolaroids) April 16, 2021

From setting the music charts on fire to revolutionizing the world of fashion with his eclectic wardrobe choices, Harry Styles continues to treat fans to an endless dose of wholesomeness.