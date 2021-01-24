Quackity claims Harry Styles is intimidated by him, sparks a Twitter war

Quackity is going after Harry Styles for Taylor Swift, and fans are divided.

i bet Harry Styles is intimidated by me — quackity4k (@quackity4k) January 22, 2021

Quackity's jokes and references to his love life are usually taken very well. Quackity even said he had a crush on a Sally Carrera from the movie Cars. He normally makes tweets that just play around with the idea of him and his crushes. Recently, Quackity said that he is interested in Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift was recently in a relationship with Harry Styles, which is why Quackity mentioned it. He references the previous relationship by stating that Harry is intimidated by Quackity. This is obviously satire, as he loves to make jokes like this often to make people laugh. Many users did not see the joke and took it seriously.

Here are some users who took the post seriously or thought it was silly and defended Harry.

the mf has litterally been the cover of vogue

sorry to say but i think u lost this one big q pic.twitter.com/8DFTX8AA1u — leah o7 (@leahtheloserr) January 22, 2021

hes not gonna be intimidated by someone who has no teeth pic.twitter.com/oCZXdKC4uM — ☆ andy4k ☆ (@andey4k) January 22, 2021

Some did not realize the reasoning for Harry being targeted, thinking that Quackity was unaware of Taylor's past relationship.

at least he actually dated taylor swift — kait (@honkkait) January 22, 2021

Some users are supportive of their favorite streamer and state that he is the obvious choice over Harry Styles.

and that’s totally fine! i love harry too except for me i love quackity more. everyone can have their own opinion:3 — metzli |check 📌 (@metz1i) January 22, 2021

i’m sorry it had to be said pic.twitter.com/qHqKV83GeK — metzli |check 📌 (@metz1i) January 22, 2021

This will not end soon, because Quackity has only gotten clout for what he's done.

Quackity will continue to make these jokes

It is easy for Quackity to get more attention by continuing to post these kinds of tweets. They gain multiple replies, retweets, and shares, and it cements him as a funny personality. It doesn't seem to be relevant whether or not he's serious, as he has been known to have strange crushes before.

WHAT WHO FUCKING DID THIS pic.twitter.com/aNfyviNIFX — Quackity (@Quackity) January 16, 2021

Another funny post that Quackity made was referencing the time when fans changed Sally Carrera's Wikipedia page to being Quackity's love interest. He will inevitably make another one that will gain more attention.

