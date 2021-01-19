Quackity wins hearts with his singing skills 

Quackity took out his guitar during a live stream recently and serenaded his audience. They couldn't get enough of it.

Even now, tweets are popping up about the love for Quackity and his voice. The streamer took requests at a moment's notice; one notable song that he was requested and took immediately was Taylor Swift's "You Belong With Me."

YOU BELONG WITH ME pic.twitter.com/ehgkZQ0Oqt — genice (@gen1ce) January 18, 2021

DID I POP OFF TOO HARD — quackity4k (@quackity4k) January 18, 2021

Dream hopped in at one point, and the duo sang together, which caused their audience to go even further into a love fest for the stream. The Twitter thread below has saved a clip for just about every song that was played during the stream. Many fans will undoubtedly be grateful.

greetings @Quackity ,



on behalf of all of us, please start singing more your voice is very beautiful and you broke all of us



sincerely,

literally everyone — laur ♡ (@guyspIease) January 18, 2021

agreed i am like emotionally shaken in the best way possible — mol (COMEBACK TIME?!) (@quackitydrwning) January 18, 2021

fr quackity please sing more, you are really good — mochi/beetle⁷ quackity brainrot ‼️ (@mochibeetle) January 18, 2021

dream and quackity singing hey there delilah pic.twitter.com/eEol34vUX0 — katie?? (@honkkatiie) January 18, 2021

It's not unexpected for Quackity to break into song, as many followers on Twitter have mentioned that this has happened prior. Some tweets mentioned that he had sung before, or they were glad he was making his music again.

Here is a tweet that shows this happening once before:

guys pls look what i made i’m fucking crying /pos pic.twitter.com/YBTNylEtbe — amy (@P0PPING0FF) January 18, 2021

Quackity seems to have planned this with Karl Jacobs

On the same day that Quackity was doing his live stream, Karl Jacobs hosted a Karaoke stream. This seems to have be a recurrent them and Dream was ready to help out Quackity.

I WAS LITERALLY SOBBING BYE-THAT SONG HITS DIFF AND FAV CONTENT CREATORS SINGING IT? MAKES IT HARDER NOT TO CRY — raychel 🖤 (@xlynnraychelx) January 18, 2021

This benefited everyone involved, and this kind of event will return in the future. Hopefully, GeorgeNotFound and Dream will take a more active role next time.

hi these two mfers deserve everything thank u quackity and karl for everything. pic.twitter.com/RMZ4Cl4Xxi — skeppy day🗣 (@innitdrowning) January 18, 2021

What is notable about this entire experience is that the Dream Team fans are extremely supportive of the streamers. Minecraft gamers could end up with a following like boy bands.

Quackity enjoys singing on his live streams

Quackity's live streams have become more for his fans than himself. He has started taking more requests in between games of Minecraft with other members of the Dream Team.

These songs were all requests from fans, and Quackity did not seem to mind. What's also notable is the inclusion of "Gary Come Home" out of his love for the song.