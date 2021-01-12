Quackity reveals his love for Taylor Swift, and the internet can't get enough of it 

Quackity is not holding back at all about his affection for Taylor Swift.

Quackity, and his alternate account Quackity4k, have recently become very open about how he feels about pop singer Taylor Swift. He appears to have been attracted to the megastar for a while, going so far as to leave little messages revealing this here and there.

omg guys??🤭🤭🤭i think quackity likes taylor swift??🤭🤭🤭omg🤭 (part 2) pic.twitter.com/yGn8H8M9sl — quackity birth? 20 (@honkityinnit) January 10, 2021

Fans obviously jumped at the chance to talk about a possible connection between the two. Some internet sleuths even brought together undeniable evidence.

Hi Your very lucky — Quackity (@Quackity) January 10, 2021

I literally just- and then you- ok pic.twitter.com/ThMEMqPjgH — sidney ☻ (@sidneyyinnit) January 10, 2021

Other internet sleuths tried to imagine the two together and luckily, one user used their skills in photoshop to take a picture and bring it to life.

thinking about this image pic.twitter.com/ycwHDzIwj2 — quackity4k (@quackity4k) January 9, 2021

A fan even used this opportunity to see if he could trick Quackity into removing his hat and ending a debate on whether or not Quackity is bald, and if not, to reveal what he is hiding under all of his headgear. Much like Double-D from Ed, Edd, and Eddy, Quackity is known to never appear without having something covering his hair.

this has to work it just has to — skinny penis (@habibicore) January 11, 2021

if this doesnt work nothing else will 💔💔💔 — mar!ana (@mari_tontita) January 11, 2021

Still, imaginations will need to soar far, because Taylor Swift still has not returned the affections of the streamer. Quackity is not phased and should not feel deterred because he has brought in encouragement from all over.

the way alex quackity simps over taylor swift just gives me so much hope for the world — tintin (@ducknadaks) January 11, 2021

Quackity has been on the news recently due to his latest Roblox ban

Quackity is well known for his Roblox and Minecraft gameplay, which appeals to fans of multiple age groups. Unfortunately for him, and many of his fans, some of his humor isn't the type that Roblox likes to have. Quackity had taken to Twitter and garnered support, but Roblox has not budged due to how he handled the situation by rallying multiple players to spam and break rules in his name.

THE ENTIRE WEBSITE IS DOWN WHICH IS EVEN FUNNIER — Quackity (@Quackity) December 31, 2020

It appears that if he would like to ask Taylor Swift to play a game, it has to be Minecraft.

