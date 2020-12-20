Minecraft is home to a number of different streamers, but some of them are far more popular than others.

Twitch and YouTube have changed the world of entertainment forever, serving as platforms that allow users to host live gaming content. One of the most popular streamed video games is Minecraft, where viewers can interact with some of their favorite personalities in real time.

With Minecraft being such a popular game and there being plenty of different streamers to choose from, it can be difficult to pick one to checkout. Luckily, there are some that have proven to have consistent quality content and are incredibly popular to boot.

This article will be showcasing five of the best and most popular Minecraft streamers from this year.

5 best Minecraft streamers in 2020

#5 - karljacobs

Karl Jacobs has strongly benefited from his affiliation with MrBeast and his insanely popular YouTube channel, which helped this relatively new Minecraft Streamer skyrocket in popularity.

When streaming Minecraft, he is typically playing with members of the Dream Team SMP. His down to earth and quirky personality make him a very likable person to watch. Karl is not the most skilled Minecraft player by any means, but watching his stream is sure to be entertaining.

#4 - QuackityHQ

Quackity is a funny and talkative Minecraft player who always seems to be getting into the mix of something on the Dream Team SMP. Laughs and entertainment are what await those who tune in to one of Quackity's streams.

He is also known for his humorous YouTube rants of other games, and will be sure to consistently put a smile on viewer's faces.

#3 - Tubbo

Tubbo started streaming Minecraft back in 2018, but has experienced substantial growth in viewership in 2020. He is well known for his interactions with other top Minecraft streamers and personalities, particularly with the Dream Team SMP.

Watching Tubbo play Minecraft is a consistently entertaining and enjoyable experience.

#2 - Dream

It is no surprise that Dream is on this list, as the creator has had a meteoric rise in popularity this year. Historically, Dream has been most known for his record breaking YouTube content, such as his legendary manhunt videos.

Dream streams fairly inconsistently, but when he does, thousands of people tune in to watch. As a matter of fact, he was actually November's top gaming Streamer by peak viewership.

#1 - TommyInIt

Throughout the entire year of 2020, TommyInIt has been one of the most consistently popular Minecraft streamers by a substantial margin. Despite his young age, he has proven to be an incredibly reliable and beloved streamer over the past year.

The English streamer has come a long way from averaging 5 to 30 viewers on Twitch, and he is showing no sign of slowing down now.