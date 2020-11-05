How to compete in a MrBeast gaming challenge

Minecraft players across the globe have been curious what the steps are for joining a MrBeast Gaming challenge, and potentially winning upwards of tens of thousands of dollars.

This article will serve as a comprehensive guide on how to sign-up and maximize the chances of being able to compete.

Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson is one of the fastest growing and popular YouTubers in the world. He is most known for his wacky challenges, fun personality, charitable acts, and frankly, the jaw-dropping cash prizes he has awarded to others. His gaming specific YouTube channel - MrBeast Gaming, has over ten million subscribers to date.

Most of his content features him hosting Minecraft challenges, where he awards cash or valuable prizes, such as computers or furniture, to the winners. Challenges are often last to survive, building competitions, and other PvP oriented content.

Steps for signing up for a MrBeast gaming challenge

The real question at hand is, how does someone get into one of these challenges in order to compete for these great prizes? Getting into a MrBeast gaming challenge is really not as daunting as it seems. Just follow these straightforward steps in order to maximize the chances of being selected.

The first step is joining the Mr. Beast Gaming Discord. For convenience, here is an invitation link.

Once inside of the server, every potential player should get an understanding of the rules. This should happen before anyone even thinks about registering or competition. It would be an absolute tragedy if someone won a challenge, but were unfortunately disqualified because they broke a rule that they did not know even existed.

Advertisement

The rules are pretty straight forward, including things such as not sharing the IP link of the challenge server, not personally streaming the challenge, griefing, cheating and more. If someone does break one of this rules, it results in a permanent ban, which means no more chances to compete ever again.

After getting a grasp of the rules, the next step is reviewing the how to play section of the Discord. Everyone who desires to compete must fill out the challenge registration Google form. Once that is filled out, being selected to compete really comes down to a mixture of luck and being active on the server.

When there is going to be a new competition, the MrBeast gaming staff will make an announcement in the server. In order to be eligible for a chance to compete, every potential player must be marked as online, idle/away, or Do not disturb in the MrBeast gaming discord server.

From there it's all about luck, as between 120-160 online members will be pinged and invited to compete. However, being online and having notifications on for the announcement channel, will help maximizes the likelihood of being selected. For reference, the chances of being chosen for the challenge on July 11th was 4.88%, as quoted in the MrBeast gaming Discord by Sealow.

Here's wishing best of luck to everyone who attempts to join a MrBeast gaming challenge.