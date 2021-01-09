Create
Twitter responds with #CancelSapnap after  hilarious feud with Quackity

Sapnap and Quackity
Sapnap and Quackity's fans got into a hilarious feud on Twitter today
Danyal Arabi
ANALYST
Modified 09 Jan 2021, 16:19 IST
Feature
Nicholas "Sapnap" Nick and Alexis "Quackity" Alex seem to have given their fans something to chomp on today.

Twitter was abuzz this morning with the hashtag #CancelSapnap involving the renowned YouTube stars. While the hashtag is just a joke, and there is no actual feud between the two, fans took to it quickly and got it to trend on the platform.

What is #CancelSapnap?

For those out of the loop, the hashtag began after Sapnap kicked Quackity out of a Minecraft mini-game. The latter had to wait for a spot after everyone else was done with the game.

Sapnap apparently didn't make his schedule entirely clear before asking people to play, leaving Quackity out of a spot while the others continued the game. As the popular Minecraft and Roblox streamer patiently waited after being ostracized, fans took to Twitter to continue the joke.

They shared a good laugh, while others remained utterly confused.

While most people were confused about why the hashtag was trending, fans quickly cleared up any confusion if the beef was real and stated that it's all fun and games.

With the rise of cancel culture over the past few years, it's pretty essential to state that this is just a joke and Sapnap did nothing wrong, apart from poor time management. Here are some of the funniest reactions.

Quackity is mostly known for his 'Discord's Got Talent' videos that feature other YouTubers like MrBeast and KSI. He's also a part of the Dream SMP (survival multiplayer) server, alongside other YouTubers like Dream, GeorgeNotFound, Sapnap, and unofficially BadBoyHalo.

Published 09 Jan 2021, 16:19 IST
Twitter Reactions Pop Culture
