Twitter responds with #CancelSapnap after  hilarious feud with Quackity

Nicholas "Sapnap" Nick and Alexis "Quackity" Alex seem to have given their fans something to chomp on today.

Twitter was abuzz this morning with the hashtag #CancelSapnap involving the renowned YouTube stars. While the hashtag is just a joke, and there is no actual feud between the two, fans took to it quickly and got it to trend on the platform.

What is #CancelSapnap?

#cancelsapnap I like how this hashtag just doesn’t have a description cause by now people don’t need a description to know what it is lmaooo pic.twitter.com/6HSAZfirR2 — LALA (minor) (@Squidii7440) January 9, 2021

For those out of the loop, the hashtag began after Sapnap kicked Quackity out of a Minecraft mini-game. The latter had to wait for a spot after everyone else was done with the game.

Sapnap apparently didn't make his schedule entirely clear before asking people to play, leaving Quackity out of a spot while the others continued the game. As the popular Minecraft and Roblox streamer patiently waited after being ostracized, fans took to Twitter to continue the joke.

They shared a good laugh, while others remained utterly confused.

#cancelsapnap for kicking out quackity because he cant make up a plan pic.twitter.com/Fat20OzlIt — jax || missing unus annus (@koovichiuma) January 9, 2021

#cancelsapnap quackity after he realizes snapnaps ability to time manage pic.twitter.com/pnGMwYyTJJ — JoanOf Arc (@TheJoanOfArck) January 9, 2021

While most people were confused about why the hashtag was trending, fans quickly cleared up any confusion if the beef was real and stated that it's all fun and games.

#cancelsapnap. Is dumb why cancel someone for that? Like chill if it really bother them why not play a different game why and cancel? Thats so stupid — Yuki (@Yuki_poki) January 9, 2021

/gen/safe for anyone worried about this hashtag, it is a joke from tonight’s stream! sapnap has not done anything wrong, it’s alright! take a breather, get some water:) /gen #cancelsapnap — maddy (@madiison_sand) January 9, 2021

With the rise of cancel culture over the past few years, it's pretty essential to state that this is just a joke and Sapnap did nothing wrong, apart from poor time management. Here are some of the funniest reactions.

imagine kicking out quackity because you don’t know how to accept plans at a timely fashion 😐/j #cancelsapnap pic.twitter.com/1iUaYfopzI — astrid (@honkastrid) January 9, 2021

#cancelsapnap bring back my boy he did nothing wrong pic.twitter.com/h1MaR8Pr1T — mcyttwt central (@quackityarg) January 9, 2021

quackity patiently waiting for bad to leave so he can have his spot back #cancelsapnap pic.twitter.com/irTWLiFrTu — keira :D (@keiraavv) January 9, 2021

Karl saying that dream is asleep right now



Sapnap screaming at the top of his longs on the top floor at 1:30 am: #cancelsapnap pic.twitter.com/G5tHrYDM69 — ʙʟᴜᴇᴘᴀʀᴅᴇʀ (@BlueParder) January 9, 2021

#cancelsapnap i blame sapnap. my man big q didn’t get into one session of bed wars and already turned into a hey mamas pic.twitter.com/WjkEeZkKqz — em (@karlstesla) January 9, 2021

I can't believe y'all still stan Sapnap, we need to cancel him

1. We need justice for Quackity

2. He was yelling while Dream was supposedly sleeping

this is just unacceptable

#cancelsapnap pic.twitter.com/t9bOwUKmWd — Carly :)) (@CarlyMe46486726) January 9, 2021

Quackity is mostly known for his 'Discord's Got Talent' videos that feature other YouTubers like MrBeast and KSI. He's also a part of the Dream SMP (survival multiplayer) server, alongside other YouTubers like Dream, GeorgeNotFound, Sapnap, and unofficially BadBoyHalo.

