Fans troll Quackity, as he reveals his love for Sally Carrera 

Quackity could not have predicted that fans would actually change a Wikipedia article to reference his love for Sally Carrera, a car from the Disney movie Cars.
It is quite easy to edit information on Wikipedia. A user account is all anyone needs, but how often this has been changed back and forth makes it incident even funnier. Twitter users have pointed out each time it has changed, and as of writing this article, Sally Carrera is safe as Lightning McQueen's love interest.
The minor troll turned into a fanbase wide roast. Users decided to point out Quackity's height and highlighted his feelings towards Sally Carrera.
A tweet referencing his love for Sally Carrera can be viewed from his alt account Quackity4k.
It would appear that a fight with Lightning McQueen is imminent if this keeps up, or at least a mention of how silly it all is from the makers of Cars.
Quackity has neither confirmed nor denied whether his statements were made in seriousness or not. Still, he has defended himself in any references made about his height and the height of Sally Carrera.
Quackity and his friends have been a part of many roasts and trolls recently
GeorgeNotFound, most notably got the fire from both Dream and KSI, with Quackity quickly coming in to point out how embarrassing the situation was. Quackity got his karma quickly, however, by wise-cracking Twitter users.
Karl Jacobs, who is constantly in these tweet wars helping to fan the flames, has yet to be trolled. Karl himself is too busy finding love with Corinna Kopf and making Minecraft dates with Arianna Grande to be a part of the games played by his friends. Still, that doesn't mean he is immune from anyone else trolling him.
Hopefully, more fans or friends find ways to poke at little things said by Dream, GeorgeNotFound, and Quackity.