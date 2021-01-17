Fans troll Quackity, as he reveals his love for Sally Carrera 

Quackity could not have predicted that fans would actually change a Wikipedia article to reference his love for Sally Carrera, a car from the Disney movie Cars.

WHAT WHO FUCKING DID THIS pic.twitter.com/aNfyviNIFX — Quackity (@Quackity) January 16, 2021

It is quite easy to edit information on Wikipedia. A user account is all anyone needs, but how often this has been changed back and forth makes it incident even funnier. Twitter users have pointed out each time it has changed, and as of writing this article, Sally Carrera is safe as Lightning McQueen's love interest.

U gotta open the website 😭 pic.twitter.com/5mrUBi7E22 — Hillary (@_p33p_) January 16, 2021

Sorry but mine is the best pic.twitter.com/fCajZ2b88d — soph ²⁸ (@soph1amarie) January 16, 2021

The minor troll turned into a fanbase wide roast. Users decided to point out Quackity's height and highlighted his feelings towards Sally Carrera.

WHAT DO YOU MEAN 😡😡😡 pic.twitter.com/8JKArG6ZlZ — Quackity (@Quackity) January 16, 2021

oh shit 😬 he’s not goin to be to happy about this one pic.twitter.com/eBBegPPTpM — fionna (@jexi00718525) January 16, 2021

yeah but this is quackity so it’s okay :] pic.twitter.com/Qu9A3DzlKD — mar(s) is tired (@mardoestwt) January 16, 2021

ayooo quackity and sally met up !?&@- pic.twitter.com/TlKAyG1Q3r — bri (@brieggna) January 16, 2021

A tweet referencing his love for Sally Carrera can be viewed from his alt account Quackity4k.

i want her so bad pic.twitter.com/ei2D0x17pQ — quackity4k (@quackity4k) January 15, 2021

It would appear that a fight with Lightning McQueen is imminent if this keeps up, or at least a mention of how silly it all is from the makers of Cars.

Quackity has neither confirmed nor denied whether his statements were made in seriousness or not. Still, he has defended himself in any references made about his height and the height of Sally Carrera.

Quackity and his friends have been a part of many roasts and trolls recently

GeorgeNotFound, most notably got the fire from both Dream and KSI, with Quackity quickly coming in to point out how embarrassing the situation was. Quackity got his karma quickly, however, by wise-cracking Twitter users.

this is so embarrassing — Quackity (@Quackity) January 15, 2021

Karl Jacobs, who is constantly in these tweet wars helping to fan the flames, has yet to be trolled. Karl himself is too busy finding love with Corinna Kopf and making Minecraft dates with Arianna Grande to be a part of the games played by his friends. Still, that doesn't mean he is immune from anyone else trolling him.

thanks for the promo daddy — Pouty Girl (@CorinnaKopf) January 16, 2021

Hopefully, more fans or friends find ways to poke at little things said by Dream, GeorgeNotFound, and Quackity.