Who is Ray J dating? Singer's date with Wendy Williams sparks frenzy online

Paparazzi photos of Ray J and Wendy Williams recently went viral, with both walking arm-in-arm outside a restaurant. Wendy Williams also explained on her Instagram account what was going on between her and Ray J.

Ray J is one of Kim Kardashian’s infamous exes. He looked very cozy as he stepped out of the restaurant. Wendy Williams and Ray J were quite close, and it was clear that something was going on between them.

Ray J is now married but he had his share of relationships before that. Ray J dated many singers, models, and reality TV personalities. The most famous among Ray J’s girlfriends is the late Whitney Houston.

Two of Ray J's most famous exes include Lil’ Kim and Pamela Anderson. Ray J also dated Moniece Slaughter. Moniece also appears on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, along with Ray J’s current wife.

Twitter responds to Wendy Williams and Ray J photos

After photos of Wendy Williams and Ray J went viral, Twitter users began to believe Wendy Williams had started seeing Ray J.

The reaction has mostly been negative. Fans of Wendy Williams have questioned her taste in men, and Ray J’s fans have teased him about his supposed love of an older woman.

Ray J and Wendy Williams? 👀



We’re really living in our last days. pic.twitter.com/ZRGDsEZqZs — MUSICXCLUSIVES (@MusicXclusives) June 28, 2021

Me reacting to this Ray J and Wendy Williams couple assumption pic.twitter.com/3Cwh0JiAYj — Mamba Out ✌🏾✌🏾 (@kcjj_04) June 28, 2021

Ray J and Wendy Williams???! I— pic.twitter.com/oE9bPjOVZ4 — A Blessing (@BLM_004) June 28, 2021

BREAKING NEWS THAT WILL MOST DEFINITELY CHANGE YOUR LIFE: Wendy Williams and Ray J seen in New York with arms locked. pic.twitter.com/he1Ucjo29E — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) June 28, 2021

Wendy Williams and Ray J it all makes sense now….😩 pic.twitter.com/snpBmczQwY — Alpina Alsina (@itscolebe) June 28, 2021

Wendy Williams and Ray J is not something I had in my 2021 Bingo card 😸😸 pic.twitter.com/vWtEu1hpUz — Lady Thotiana☀️ (@LadyThotiana) June 29, 2021

Wait… Ray J and Wendy Williams are a ….thing? pic.twitter.com/N8qbXtU5w8 — Coop (@PirateCoop) June 29, 2021

IKYFL TAH ME.



Ray J and Wendy Williams hooking up.



WTH is Princess Love? pic.twitter.com/VKYntZmidi — Ms. Living in Abundance (@x_markdaspot) June 28, 2021

Ray J and Wendy Williams is not the celebrity couple I was expecting today 😂 pic.twitter.com/oifmxznp9u — Arlong (@ramseyboltin) June 28, 2021

Ray J and Wendy Williams seen out together.



Me: pic.twitter.com/6M4nzm8XdH — teatime75 (@teatime75) June 28, 2021

After seeing the response to the viral photos, Wendy Williams explained the rumors on her Instagram page. Wendy Williams posted a selfie of her and Ray J. Both of them wearing face masks and leaning close together in the backseat of a car. Wendy Williams' caption says:

“Guess who’s treating me to brunch? He’s very cute & very married. I’m close to his family & he is my little brother.”

Considering the caption, it is clear that Wendy Williams and Ray J are simply good friends. Wendy Williams has no intention of getting in the way of Ray J’s marriage to Princess Love.

Wendy Williams is a popular broadcaster, media personality, businesswoman, and writer. She has been the host of the nationally syndicated television talk show The Wendy Williams Show since 2008.

On the other hand, Ray J is a well-known singer, songwriter, rapper, television personality, actor, and entrepreneur.

