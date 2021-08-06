Who is Luke Benward? All about "Modern Family" star Ariel Winter's boyfriend 

Modern Family actress Ariel Winter recently showcased to the world that she was in love. The 23-year-old took to Instagram to share several pictures of herself enjoying the summer with her boyfriend Luke Benward. The actress was spotted with orange hair, taking selfies with the 26-year-old actor.

Ariel Winter gushed about her boyfriend to Entertainment Tonight, saying:

“He is amazing. He is definitely my safe space. We’ve been able to grow together and not just be in a relationship, but we’re partners in business. We’re partners. He’s my best friend. He’s my boyfriend, so it’s really beautiful to be able to get to that place with somebody and to have the friendship foundation first and then to be able to grow into everything, is really, really beautiful.”

Who is Ariel Winter’s new boyfriend?

Ariel Winter was spotted with Luke Benward for the first time in December 2019 at a West Hollywood restaurant. The actress made her relationship with the Dumplin’ actor Instagram-official in October 2020 as she wished him on his birthday.

Luke Benward started his career in Hollywood with the film We Were Soldiers in 2002. He rose to success after he played Billy Forrester in the movie How to Eat Fried Worms in 2006. Benward went on to win the Young Artist Award in the category of Best Young Ensemble in a Feature Film.

Since then, the Tennessee native has also starred in the Disney Channel movie Minuteman, Cloud 9 and starred in the Girl Meets World series, among many other feature films.

Benward also pursued a singing career. He released his first album Let Your Love Out in February 2009. He also toured with a Christian group named iShine LIVE.

The actor has appeared in various commercials including McDonald’s, Willy Wonka, American Express and Nintendo.

Ariel Winter opens up about her mental health

The actress, popularly known as Alex Dunphy from Modern Family, revealed that she has been in therapy for the past eight years. She revealed that the pandemic took a toll on her mental health. While speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Ariel Winter said:

“The pandemic was hard. For some, harder than others. It's devastating to see the effect it's had on a lot of people, especially mental health-wise. For me, I'm very fortunate. I've been in therapy twice a week for eight years. It's the best part of my week.”

Ariel Winter revealed that she has been undergoing trauma therapy for the past year and that she wished to promote better mental health awareness by being more open about her journey with therapy.

Also read: How many children does Charlize Theron have? All about her daughters as she shares a rare video

Edited by Ashish Yadav