Who is Paige Niemann? Ariana Grande's impersonator faces backlash for recreating singer's wedding photos

Ariana Grande's impersonator, Paige Niemann, has landed in hot water after replicating the singer's wedding photos.

The TikToker recently took to Instagram to share a series of photos recreating Grande’s bridal look from her wedding to Dalton Gomez.

However, Ariana Grande fans were not impressed by the attempt. They immediately called out the influencer for “crossing the line” by using a special and personal event as the subject of her impersonation.

Last year, Ariana Grande herself condemned Paige Niemann’s constant impersonation. The singer expressed her disappointment by calling the imitations “degrading.”

She took to her Instagram to share a video of Jordan Firstman impersonating a meme. In the video, the filmmaker can be seen saying:

“What if we, like, we took a moment, like a small clip from a movie or a TV show — something that, like, an artist really poured their soul into and it, like, it just took them years to make, and it was an uphill battle the entire time — what if we took a moment from that and we kind of, like, recontextualised it? Like, does that make sense? And we put a completely arbitrary meaning onto that thing that the artist loves so much? Kind of, like, degrading its entire value?”

Ariana Grande reportedly posted the video to her Instagram story with a caption that read:

"Omg can this please also double as your impression of the ponytail TikTok girls who think doing that Cat Valentine voice and that wearing winged eyeliner and a sweatshirt is doing a good impersonation of me. Cause this really how it feels... 'Degrading its entire value' I screamed."

Ariana Tiktok look-alike says on live that she’s “used to #arianagrande shading her” and that she’s “not a fan of Ariana anymore” ☕️👀😬 pic.twitter.com/sVgLWP3KbM — tiktokroom (@tiktokroom_) April 23, 2020

In response to the shade, Paige Niemann mentioned that she is not a fan of the Grammy Award winner anymore:

"I'm used to Ariana shading me, so it's whatever. I'm just here to entertain people. It's not how I am in real life. It's kind of why I'm not a fan of her anymore, honestly."

Following the recreation of Ariana Grande’s wedding photos, fans also criticized Paige for impersonating the singer after saying she is no longer her admirer in public.

Meet Ariana Grande's doppelganger, Paige Niemann

Ariana Grande's impersonator, Paige Niemann (image via Instagram/Paige Niemann)

Paige Niemann is a prominent TikTok star, model and social media influencer. She was born on April 26, 2004, in the United States and is best known as Ariana Grande's doppelganger.

Paige began her journey as a content creator when she was just 12 years old. Her first TikTok video dates back to 2016. She rose to fame with her Cat Valentine videos from Ariana Grande’s Nickelodeon show, Victorious.

The 17-year-old gained immense popularity for her uncanny resemblance to the “Break Free” singer. She went on to earn more than 10 million followers on TikTok and 1 million followers on Instagram.

Paige Niemann has previously collaborated with TikTok stars like Brent Rivera and posted a picture with Asher Angel on Instagram. According to Married Biography, she has an approximate net worth of $500 thousand.

Paige is reportedly in a relationship with musician Mike Chelsen. The duo reportedly started dating in 2016.

Fans react to Paige Niemann replicating Ariana Grande's bridal look

Paige Niemann's replication of Ariana Grande's bridal look (image via Instagram/Paige Neimann)

Paige Niemann has gained immense popularity as Ariana Grande's doppelganger. However, the influencer has also been criticized for constantly impersonating the Guinness World Records holder.

Ariana Grande has previously deemed Paige’s consistent Cat Valentine impersonation as “bizarre.” However, the singer also gracefully called her a “sweetheart” in real life.

i just wonder whyyyy the cat voice / dialogue. 😭 i am sure she is the sweetest sweet sweetheart forreal !! but it’s definitley bizarre seeing people blend the two worlds lmao. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 24, 2019

However, last year, the “Positions” creator shaded the impersonator for her consistent TikTok imitations.

A year later, Paige Niemann has offended Arianators once again by recreating photos from the singer’s wedding day.

Several fans took to Twitter to slam Paige for her latest replication:

Paige niemann is so weird, extremely obsessed and creepy 💀😫😤



She needs to stop copying Ariana Grande and start being her true self



Recreating wedding pictures is WAY TOO MUCH and 🙄

She is literally obsessed wtf 😑 — BJ Grande My Everything ❤️ (@MelchorBj) August 5, 2021

paige niemann is literally so annoying and embarrassing — magali. (@truIybarbie) August 5, 2021

this paige niemann situation has gone way too far… who tf recreates someone else’s wedding photos — lissie ❀ (@remluves) August 5, 2021

paige niemann is such a freak honestly she’s so ill — ·˚ ༘ | olivia (@gwsclean) August 4, 2021

umm that paige niemann girl is sooo weird.. I just saw that she recreated ariana’s wedding photos. like??????? is she okay lol — m (@athoughtlessmf) August 5, 2021

‘no longer a fan of ariana’ but continues a year later to copy her. paige niemann you’re embarrassing sit down sweetie. — lily⁷⧖ has vip for madison (@lmlykoo) August 4, 2021

Paige Niemann knows that as soon as she stops doing that shit, she'll get irrelanvent, it's so disprespctful that she continues hurting ariana when ARIANA HERSELF told her stop



( retweets are welcome ) — Melichu ฅ(≚ᄌ≚) (@EilishMelina) August 4, 2021

paige niemann is so embarassing 💀 she goes too far everytime. who tf recreates a wedding photo ?? it’s one of the most special event at everybody’s life not something u just simply “recreate”. she’s so scary at this point for real… — evelin (@buteragoal) August 4, 2021

Paige Niemann is making me real uncomfy, and it isn’t even me she’s copying😖 pic.twitter.com/CosZLLYYDq — Ria🍒 (@CherryRia_) August 5, 2021

paige niemann and oli london sit at the same table — Clara⁷❀ (@mooonlightt_bae) August 5, 2021

NOOO PAIGE NIEMANN RECREATED ARIS WEDDING LOOK- GONNA KMS — bitch ✨ (@patriciasboca) August 4, 2021

i am honestly terrified of paige niemann — lyly (@femaIee) August 5, 2021

paige niemann what the fuck… like it was “fun” at first but this is too much bae — angel (@giawbye) August 4, 2021

Paige Niemann: “I’m not a fan of Ariana Grande anymore”



Also Paige: pic.twitter.com/kkqfjvrXFf — Sarah (@sarabiebs09) August 4, 2021

paige niemann is NOT "taking inspiration" from ariana grande, she is blatantly copying ariana and has been for years at this point, it's just not normal. there is a huge line between taking inspiration & copying someone entirely to the point they're uncomfortable — ‏‏ًً (@thelightalex) August 4, 2021

As the impersonator continues to face severe backlash online, it remains to be seen if Ariana Grande will address the situation once again.

Meanwhile, Paige Niemann has also maintained her silence regarding the latest criticism.

