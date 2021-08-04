How many children does Charlize Theron have? All about her daughters as she shares rare video 

Actress and producer Charlize Theron recently posted a clip to Instagram on August 3 with her daughters Jackson and August. The popular actress and her children leapt hand-in-hand from the side of a boat into the ocean. It is unknown if they were vacationing but it is evident that they were enjoying themselves. The caption says:

“Me and my girls 4 life.”

The Mad Max: Fury Road starrer has not revealed much about her personal life but has kept her fans updated about the everyday happenings. Charlize Theron celebrated National Daughters Day in 2020 and paid tribute to her kids that made her a parent. She said on Instagram that her heart belongs to her daughters.

Children of Charlize Theron

Born on August 7, 1975, Charlize Theron is one of Hollywood's highest-paid actresses. Apart from being a successful artist in Hollywood, she is also a good mother.

The Fate of the Furious actress adopted Jackson and August in 2015. She has been interested in adoption since childhood. She said that her mother has a letter that she wrote to her when she was 8 years old. Theron asked in the letter if they could go to an orphanage on Christmas and adopt a brother or sister.

Charlize Theron says that there is a stigma in society that a woman can be single since she's difficult. While appearing on The Howard Stern Show, she stated that she has never been lonely and called Jackson and August the great loves of her life.

She revealed in 2019 that Jackson was a trans girl and said that her daughters were born who they are and in a world where both of them would get to discover themselves while they grow up.

Charlize Theron has played major roles in commercially successful action movies like The Italian Job, Hancock, Snow White and the Huntsman, Atomic Blonde and more. The 45-year-old made her debut as a producer in early 2000s with her company Denver and Delilah Productions. She has been a producer of films like The Burning Plain, Dark Places and Long Shot.

