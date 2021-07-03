Jennifer Aniston's doppelganger takes social media by storm, wins hearts with her flawless "Friends" impression

Jennifer Aniston's internet doppelganger, Lisa Tranel, has garnered a lot of attention after recreating a scene from the hit series "Friends."

Aniston is an American actress best known for her portrayal of Rachel Greene in Friends. She was once married to actors Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux.

The 52-year-old is known as one of the most unproblematic celebrities in all of Hollywood.

Also read: "I just want to be left alone": Gabbie Hanna discusses phone call with Jessi Smiles, calls her "manipulative"

Meet Jennifer Aniston's TikTok twin

On July 1st, Lisa Tranel, who goes by the TikTok handle "@she_plusthree," posted a video to the social media app, recreating a scene from Friends. The video featured the voice of Jennifer Aniston.

The video has received over two million views and more than 350,000 likes, with Lisa Tranel's excellent mouth-syncing skills making her internet-famous overnight.

The TikToker recreated a scene from Friends in which Jennifer Aniston's character, Rachel Greene, couldn't decide whether to quit her job or not.

Lisa Tranel recreates Jennifer Aniston's scene (Image via TikTok)

Also read: Trisha Paytas calls out Ethan Klein for bringing up her sister during his response to her apology, says his claims are “100% untrue”

TikTok users go wild over Lisa Tranel's impression

Fans immediately took to the comment section to compliment Lisa Tranel's spot-on performance of Jennifer Aniston's lines.

People even began tagging Ellen DeGeneres, who was previously known for bringing doppelgangers onto her show.

TikTok goes crazy over Jennifer Aniston's look-a-like 1/3 (Image via TikTok)

Some even told Lisa that she was "blessed with [her] genes" for looking like the A-list celebrity.

TikTok goes crazy over Jennifer Aniston's look-a-like 2/3 (Image via TikTok)

Many people claimed to be "confused" at first, as they thought it was Jennifer Aniston in the video.

Such comments prompted Lisa Tranel to add "Not Jennifer Aniston" to her profile biography.

TikTok goes crazy over Jennifer Aniston's look-a-like 3/3 (Image via TikTok)

The TikTok community is now excited to see if Jennifer Aniston will meet her real-life doppelganger in person.

Also read: Daniel Preda exposes Gabbie Hanna for behavior on "Escape the Night," claims she's "full of lies, manipulation, and delusions"

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop culture news. Take a 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh