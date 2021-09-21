Who is BTS Jimin's best friend?

Jimin is known to have a large group of friends, but does he consider any one specific person his best friend? The audience might not know the answer to that question, but the Busan idol has shouted out his closest group of friends on multiple occasions.

Does BTS Jimin have a best friend?

While Jimin may not necessarily have a singular best friend, he certainly has many people around him that he considers his good buddies.

Within BTS, it's no secret between the members themselves and ARMY (fans of BTS) that Jimin is very close to BTS V (real name Kim Taehyung). Taehyung and Jimin were born in the same year, 1995, albeit from different parts. Jimin is from Busan, while Taehyung is from Daegu.

The two went to the same high school. Coincidentally, Seunghee from the K-pop girl group Oh My Girl was in the same class as the Busan-origin idol. She stated that she knew Taehyung first, and Jimin had transferred to the same school later on. From there, the three became friends.

Jimin and Taehyung latched on to each other since then and have stayed close friends ever since. They're as close as brothers and even fight like them too. Jimin once narrated a time when he and Taehyung fought over dumplings. After not speaking to each other for two days, they talked it over and made up.

Jimin holds a special bond with all of the BTS members, and ARMYs do not doubt it. Aside from BTS, the K-pop idol gets along quite well with his peers in the industry.

He is a part of a well-known group of celebrity friends, including VIXX's Ravi, SHINee's Taemin, EXO's Kai, Ha Sungwoon, Timoteo, and a non-celebrity friend. They're known as the "Padding Squad" and often hang out and vacation together.

Jimin collaborated with SHINee's Taemin for a live stage performance during the 2016 KBS Song Festival. Many have spotted the 95-liner talking to his friends behind the camera and congratulating them on their wins during award shows.

َ @jeonackrmn ok but let’s remember the ICONIC dance collab between jimin & taemin

ok but let’s remember the ICONIC dance collab between jimin & taemin

https://t.co/xz41zgTso8

When Ha Sungwoon was a contestant on Produce 101, he cheered on his friend and even tried to vote for him but was barred as he was out of the country at the time.

Fans love seeing the Padding Squad together and enjoy the glimpses they can catch of Jimin interacting with his close friends.

While the audience might not know who Jimin's "best friend" is, the K-pop idol is undoubtedly surrounded by many people he treasures immensely.

