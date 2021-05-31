"Serve well Taemin": Fans bid farewell to SHINee's Taemin as he prepares for enlistment

#DearMyTaemin has been flooding Twitter! It's time for SHINee's maknae Taemin to enlist, and fans are showering him with a lot of love as he prepares for mandatory military service.
Who is Lee Taemin?
Born in 1993, Lee Taemin is a member of the K-pop boy group SHINee. He is also part of the supergroup SuperM. With hits such as "Move," "Want," and "Criminal," Taemin is one of the most respected and popular idols in the K-pop industry. The success of his solo career and his artistic impact earned him the name "Idol of Idols." Earlier this month, he released his third mini album, "Advice."
Why is #DearMyTaemin trending?
On Twitter, fans bid farewell to SHINee's Taemin under the hashtags #DearMyTAEMIN and #내존재의이유는_오직태민이라서 (The reason for my existence is Taemin). While some SHINee World (Shawol) wrote sincere and heartfelt messages, wishing Taemin a healthy return in the future, some fans tried to lighten the mood by cracking jokes.
Some fans even jokingly volunteered to enlist on Taemin's behalf.
The hashtag #DearMyTaemin was inspired by the “Dear. My SHINee WORLD” videos released by SHINee for their 13th anniversary.
When will Taemin be enlisting?
Taemin revealed during a VLive broadcast, titled "Thank you for 13 years," that he will be enlisting in the military on May 31st. Getting teary eyed, the K-pop idol also revealed news about his last solo album before enlistment.
There is more than a month left, so I didn’t want to spend it already being sad. I wanted to tell you with my own words directly.
Taemin’s agency, SM Entertainment, confirmed he will be enlisting on May 31st, adding that he has been accepted into the military band. Since Taemin requested to enlist in privacy, neither the location nor the time of his enlistment were provided.
In related news, SHINee’s Taemin and Key guest starred in MBC’s “I Live Alone” on May 28th. Both SHINee members walked down the memory road and discussed their futures over a meal.