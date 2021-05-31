"Serve well Taemin": Fans bid farewell to SHINee's Taemin as he prepares for enlistment

#DearMyTaemin has been flooding Twitter! It's time for SHINee's maknae Taemin to enlist, and fans are showering him with a lot of love as he prepares for mandatory military service.

Dear Taemin, my beloved son~

It feels like you were just born yesterday. I can't believe it's your time to enlist later ;A;

Take care and stay safe son!

I'll be here waiting for you.

And let's start a new chapter when you discharge!#DearMyTAEMIN #Taemin #SHINee — 🦖 (@misshappy92) May 30, 2021

Who is Lee Taemin?

Born in 1993, Lee Taemin is a member of the K-pop boy group SHINee. He is also part of the supergroup SuperM. With hits such as "Move," "Want," and "Criminal," Taemin is one of the most respected and popular idols in the K-pop industry. The success of his solo career and his artistic impact earned him the name "Idol of Idols." Earlier this month, he released his third mini album, "Advice."

Why is #DearMyTaemin trending?

On Twitter, fans bid farewell to SHINee's Taemin under the hashtags #DearMyTAEMIN and #내존재의이유는_오직태민이라서 (The reason for my existence is Taemin). While some SHINee World (Shawol) wrote sincere and heartfelt messages, wishing Taemin a healthy return in the future, some fans tried to lighten the mood by cracking jokes.

Some fans even jokingly volunteered to enlist on Taemin's behalf.

The hashtag #DearMyTaemin was inspired by the “Dear. My SHINee WORLD” videos released by SHINee for their 13th anniversary.

Thank you so much for working hard all these years and doing ur best in everything you do . Hope u know that we are always proud of you and appreciate everything you do . Serve well and also take care of yourself . We love u so much and we will wait for you ❤️#DearMyTAEMIN pic.twitter.com/MaXHzbRoiE — ً✩✩✩✩✩ (@minwols) May 30, 2021

thank you for the near-decade and a half you’ve spent with us so far, taemin ♡ be happy and healthy throughout this next chapter of life, and we’ll wait for you as always #DearMyTaemin pic.twitter.com/Icw3NLQzBz — ً (@shineefile) May 30, 2021

#DearMyTAEMIN

To my daily dose of happiness, my serotaemin, my little sunshine — thank you for all the countless ways that you have made my bad days better & brighter. Be safe and healthy. I will be here patiently waiting for you, always. ♡ pic.twitter.com/LfjmwKI2Qh — ♡ (@stellarshinee) May 30, 2021

My journey with SHINee started with you in 2020 and you become my inspiration to start drawing again. Now I'll promise, I'll wait patiently for your return, me encantas Lee Taemin #DearMyTAEMIN pic.twitter.com/mw0N7g9PcF — lotus✨ (@lotus_efe) May 30, 2021

How can Taemin enlist tomorrow when he’s already served? pic.twitter.com/QsMIppu0HU — Daphne (@oresteian) May 30, 2021

taemin can’t enlist, because he already served



pic.twitter.com/FOEsnD8oYa — 🌻 (@liIactaemin) May 30, 2021

it feels like yesterday i watched your mv for the first time & fell in love so decided to stan🥺 You became the source of comfort & love in my life as cheesy as it sounds :( i love you forever & we will be waiting for you💙#DearMyTAEMIN

pic.twitter.com/2jg16AMTRa — Mabel the military wife♟ (@TAEMINCHEEKS) May 30, 2021

NOPE NOPE NOPEEEEE MOT ON MY EATCH ILL GO INSTEAD I VOLUNTEER AS TRIBUTE I REFUSEEEEEE NOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/Pvn39RgjNc — 𝕒𝕤𝕙𝕝𝕖𝕪 misses taemin (@ksooluvrs) May 30, 2021

Stay safe Taemin. We will patiently wait for your return take care Taemin! #DearMyTAEMIN pic.twitter.com/YuD6s0YShS — ♡이지현🥂♡ (@iAkkindaMansae) May 30, 2021

When will Taemin be enlisting?

Idk if I can move pass this 🙁man watching this vlive made me cry and sad I’m really going to miss him Taemin just brings me so much joy 🥺🤍If I’m sad about Taemin just imagine my other faves this is really going to be hard 🙁 pic.twitter.com/m1o5EyikOo — Kimbi🤍🥀⟬⟭ ⁷ ⧖ ⁸ 𖧵⁵ | 🐙🌹 ¹²⁷ 📌 (@armytiny23) April 20, 2021

Taemin revealed during a VLive broadcast, titled "Thank you for 13 years," that he will be enlisting in the military on May 31st. Getting teary eyed, the K-pop idol also revealed news about his last solo album before enlistment.

There is more than a month left, so I didn’t want to spend it already being sad. I wanted to tell you with my own words directly.

Taemin’s agency, SM Entertainment, confirmed he will be enlisting on May 31st, adding that he has been accepted into the military band. Since Taemin requested to enlist in privacy, neither the location nor the time of his enlistment were provided.

Taemin is truly the nation’s baby. look at everyone including sm staffs & lee sooman made a video bc he’s going to enlist next week. i’ve never seen lee sooman did this to any sm artists that went to serving at the military. he is really THAT special.



pic.twitter.com/lzzVNfvnl8 — ★ (@dcmotte) May 25, 2021

In related news, SHINee’s Taemin and Key guest starred in MBC’s “I Live Alone” on May 28th. Both SHINee members walked down the memory road and discussed their futures over a meal.