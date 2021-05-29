SHINee's Key gives a glimpse of his personal polaroid photo album and fans are emotional

'Kibum' is trending on Twitter after SHINee’s member Key shared a polaroid photo album during MBC's “I Live Alone.”

Walking down memory lane with his bandmate Taemin, both members talked about their experiences and memories as members of SHINee.

All about MBC’s “I Live Alone”

Recognized as one of the “real variety shows” in South Korea, MBC’s “I Live Alone” airs on Fridays at 11 PM KST. Featuring celebrities who live alone, the program has gained massive popularity because of its relatable premise.

The current cast includes Kian84, Park Na-rae, Henry Lau, Sung Hoon, MAMAMOO's Hwasa, Han Hye jin, Son Dam bi, and Jang Do yeon. Other celebrities have also made guest appearances during the show. Among the most popular ones are Kang Daniel, YoonA from Girls' Generation and Kai from EXO.

Key and Taemin walk down memory lane

During the 398th episode of “I Live Alone" that aired on May 28th, Key visited Taemin's new home and cooked for the latter before enlisting in the mandatory military service.

I don't do this for other people but this kid... he makes me feel the need to take care of him.

In the episode, Key gives Taemin a bag filled with necessities such as lip balms, shoe lifts and other things he may need during his mandatory national service. In one of the bags, Key had kept an album filled with polaroid photos of SHINee members that he had personally taken more than ten years ago.

Key’s polaroid photo album

From solo photos to pictures with all five SHINee members, Key kept a collection of all the memories they shared. During his interview he almost cried when looking at those polaroids. While Key predicted Taemin would cry, Taemin made everyone laugh after confessing how he truly felt:

Hyung when you were taking these for a while, to be honest, I was so annoyed.

Even so, fans enjoyed revisiting the time when SHINee first debuted and were promoting together.

That album is so precious. How some Polaroids Keybaem wrote the important events or dates, it's so meaningful. He is attentive to each steps and moments of SHINee. Love him so much ❤️



(1st: Golden Disc Best Newcomer

2nd: 2011.03.22)#KEY #키 @SHINee #SHINee pic.twitter.com/w73pD7HNpZ — SHINee🌸💎21CT (@sakura_tuanct) May 28, 2021

ik shawols always joke abt rookie SHINee fighting nd arguing but key keeping polaroids of everyone and captioning it with dates and events,, keeping it all in one album is really sweet. — onewunyu♟ (@_ShekinahSantos) May 28, 2021

so the polaroid album is Key's and not Taemin 🥺 Key rly likes capturing memories. After all he's always the one giving us precious unreleased SHINee contents 💗 — lex (@taeminfegit) May 21, 2021

i was watching i live alone w my fam & started crying when key and taemin were looking at baby shinee polaroids pls theyre so precious IM SAD — mia 🎄 SHINEE DAY (@NE0PEARL) May 29, 2021

SHINee’s Taemin announced that he will begin his mandatory military service on May 31st.