What role does Kim Young Dae play in School 2021? Everything about Penthouse actor’s new character in upcoming drama

Kim Young Dae will be playing the lead role in the upcoming KBS drama, “School 2021.” The actor will be joining WEi’s Kim Yo Han and Cho Yi Hyun as part of the main cast for KBS’s new “School” series.

Main cast: Kim Yohan, Cho Yi Hyun and Kim Young Dae (Images via Kpopmap)

About the “School” series and “School 2021”

And to add on that both leads of these dramas came from kbs school series. There's no doubt that school series have produced many talented actors and actresses

Shin Hyesun-School 2013

Jo Byeonggyu Kim Sohyun- School 2015

Kim Sejeong, Kim Junghyun, Jang Dongyoon- School 2017 https://t.co/dh2Hw5DJVX pic.twitter.com/81rx7EZNMC — I'M Bella (@Clean_0828fan) January 20, 2021

KBS started its “School” series in 1999 with ‘School 1.’ Over the years, the series gained massive popularity and gave rise to famous actors, namely, Jang Hyuk, Ha Ji Won, Lim Soo Jung, Gong Yoo, Jo In Sung, Kim Woo Bin, Lee Jong Suk, Nam Joo Hyuk, and more. “School 2017,” “Who Are You,” and “School 2013” were the last three installations of the series.

“School 2021,” an upcoming K-drama, revolves around the life of students who attend a specialized high school and plan to pursue their dreams rather than go off to college. The story delves into how these students cope with love, friendship, goals, and a competitive environment.

Who is Kim Young Dae?

Born in 1996, Kim Young Dae debuted through a special edition of the web drama “Secret Crushes” in 2017. He bagged roles in “Extraordinary You,” “I’ll Go to You When the Weather is Nice,” and “The Penthouse,” which led to him gaining attention from numerous K-drama fans around the globe.

At the 2020 KBS Drama Awards, the 25-year-old bagged the Netizen Award (Actor) for his role in “Cheat On Me If You Can.”

What role is Kim Young Dae playing?

#KimYoungDae confirmed cast one of male leads for KBS drama <#School2021>, he will act as Jung Young-joo who is a transfer student with stories and has a connection with #KimYoHan in the past.



Broadcast is expected in 2nd half of 2021.#JoYiHyun pic.twitter.com/bhcwV9QTQc — K-Drama Casting (@kdramacasting) May 25, 2021

Kim Young Dae has been confirmed to play the role of Jung Young Joo. He is a transfer student who has unknown past relations to the character of Gong Ki Joon (played by Kim Yo Han).

Interestingly, the actor expressed his feelings of awe and gratitude upon hearing the news of his casting.

“I’m grateful, and it’s wonderful that I got to star in the ‘School’ series. I’ll do my best so that all the viewers can enjoy watching the traditional ‘School’ series. Young Joo from ‘School 2021’ has a backstory and a pitiable side, so my heart went out to him. I want to experience Young Joo’s anger, pain, and growth together.”

Kim Young Dae was reportedly offered the lead role in SBS’s upcoming drama, “Why Oh Soo Jae?” but he turned it down due to a schedule conflict. Currently, he is busy filming “Penthouse 3,” which will air from June 4th.