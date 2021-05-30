"We love you, Chanyeol": Fans show support after a giant balloon seeking Chanyeol's withdrawal from EXO found outside SM

#EXOLSTAYWITHCHANYEOL and “WE LOVE YOU CHANYEOL" have been trending all over Twitter as show fans pour in their support for EXO’s Chanyeol.
This wave of online support for the performer started after a giant balloon was found outside Chanyeol’s agency, asking for his withdrawal from K-pop group EXO because of the infidelity scandal.
Although currently serving in the military, Chanyeol is a part of EXO’s 9th-anniversary unique album “DON'T FIGHT THE FEELING.”
Who is Chanyeol?
Born in 1992, Chanyeol is a member of the K-pop boy group EXO. He has also made his mark in the fashion and acting industries apart from being a singer, songwriter, and producer.
The 28-year-old has appeared in various television dramas and films such as "So I Married an Anti-fan" (2016) and "Secret Queen Makers" (2018).
Chanyeol has also modeled for many big brands and attended fashion events for Dior, Prada, Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger’s show in London. He is currently an ambassador for Prada alongside label mate Irene from Red Velvet.
Why are fans petitioning for Chanyeol’s withdrawal from EXO?
In October 2020, a tweet by Chanyeol’s alleged former girlfriend accused the EXO member of repeatedly cheating on her during their three-year relationship.
Her long letter contained details about the people Chanyeol cheated on her with, including girl group members, flight attendants, dancers, YouTubers, and many more. A variety of photos were attached to the post to support her allegations.
After nearly four months of silence, Chanyeol addressed the issue in a note to fans. He shared it in February, before joining the military in March. Taking legal action against the accusers, SM Entertainment finally released a statement regarding the issue.
Even though Chanyeol was proven innocent, some did not believe it. On May 29th, a balloon calling for Chanyeol's withdrawal from the group was found outside SM Entertainment. Labeled as a "Chanyeol Out" balloon, the message read "SM edit out Chanyeol's part” (from EXO’s latest comeback).
Fans stand up for Chanyeol
Chanyeol's fans took to Twitter to show their support, claiming he is innocent.
In related news, EXO will be making a comeback with their special album “DON’T FIGHT THE FEELING.” The music video will be released at 6 p.m. KST on June 7th.