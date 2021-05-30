What does Borahae mean? Angry ARMY rallies to save a term coined by BTS' Kim Taehyung as cosmetic company files copyright

#ProtectBorahae has been trending worldwide as BTS fans found out that a Korean cosmetics brand has filed a patent for the term “borahae.”

According to a site that displays registered and requested copyrights, Lalalees, a specialized Korean nail brand, had sought copyrighted clearance for the term in September 2020.

BTS fans began to rally and explain that the term was coined by BTS’ V. According to fans, “borahae” has become a universal symbol of love and trust between BTS and ARMY.

What is “Borahae?”

Coined V during a 2016 concert, “borahae” or “I Purple You” means "I’ll love you till the end of days," since purple (violet) is the last color of the rainbow. The phrase combines two Korean words: Violet (bora) and I love you (saranghae). V said,

"Do you know what purple means? Purple is the last color of the rainbow colors. Purple means I will trust and love you for a long time… I just made it up. I wish I can see you for a long time. Just like the meaning of purple… we’ll always trust you and go up the stairs with you. You don’t need to help us all the time. You can now hold our hands and follow us now. We’ll go up really high. I’ll make it nice. Thank you so much for allowing us to have a fan meeting, in this kind of big place, A.R.M.Y I love you!”

The word "borahae" has become a term that unites BTS and ARMY. It has become so popular that brands like Starbucks Korea, Samsung, Baskin Robbins, and McDonald's have incorporated the purple hue into their collaborations. Iconic landmarks such as the London Bridge and Wembley Stadium have been lit up in shades of purple to honor BTS.

Why is ARMY protecting borahae?

Purple, Borahae has been with BTS and ARMY for many years, is the symbol of the group, is the most romantic confession that BTS has for ARMY.

According to the Korea Intellectual Property Rights Information Service (KIPRIS), the nail polish brand 'Lalalees' filed for a trademark on the word "borahae" for its soap, oil, perfume, and cosmetic products.

I cant believe LALALEES is trying to register 보라해 as their trademark. Please revoke the register trademark rights #ProtectBorahae



Once ARMY noticed this, they bombarded the feedback page of the company with polite requests to withdraw the patent application. Fans explained that "borahae" had been coined by BTS' V. They also pointed out that "borahae" is an integral part of BTS fandom and was even used by RM during his historic UNICEF speech.

Many fans also shared their thoughts on what "borahae" meant to them:

Additionally, fans requested HYBE to look into the matter and help V keep the rights to the term. Since the performer coined " Borahae," he should be entitled to profit from it. The demand for V to get royalties has multiplied.

The Korean Intellectual Property Office has accepted the application and assigned an examiner. However, the trademark hasn't been granted yet.

Lalaleees’ response regarding “borahae”

There has yet to be an official response from the brand.